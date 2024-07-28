Vanilla OS 2 Orchid Released, Here’s What’s New

After over a year in the making, wholly rewritten, the immutable Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is here with seamless updates, smooth operations, and more.

After over a year of development, the brand new Vanilla OS 2 Orchid release is now officially available for download and promises to transform the user experience across various computing spectrums.

But before we dive into the details, let’s explain what we’re talking about for those who might not be familiar with it. First and foremost, this isn’t your typical Linux distribution. Things are a bit different. Here’s what I mean.

Vanilla OS utilizes the GNOME desktop, and after leaving its Ubuntu roots, it now bets on Debian Sid for its base. So far, so good. But here, we enter into different waters. The distro is built upon two key principles: immutability and atomicity. Furthermore, it leverages cross-platform package managers, allowing users to install software from various sources.

To avoid getting too technical, it’s worth noting that this was primarily accomplished through containerization tools (Podman) and by facilitating on-demand transactions between two mirrored root partitions. Now, let’s get to the point.

Vanilla OS 2 Orchid Highlights

Powered by Linux kernel 6.9 and betting on GNOME 46, Vanilla OS 2 promises a streamlined user experience that focuses on reliability and safety.

One of the release’s highlights is the new way of handling system updates, with a “smart update” feature that performs updates in the background when the device is idle.

In other words, whether you’re gaming, watching a movie, or live-streaming, Orchid ensures that updates do not interfere, using system resources optimally without compromising performance.

With the integration of the PRIME Utility, Vanilla OS 2 efficiently manages multiple graphics cards, making it an excellent choice for both high-performance gaming and energy-efficient computing. This feature is especially beneficial for laptop users who need to maximize battery life without sacrificing graphical capabilities.

Another striking novelty that will appeal to many is that Orchid extends its compatibility to virtually all applications, supporting Android apps through Waydroid in VSO (Vanilla System Operator) and offering a vast catalog of Linux apps via Flathub.

In addition, the new APX v2 utility ensures that applications from all Linux distributions, whether GUI or CLI, are just a few clicks away.

Apx GUI

Let’s not forget the Vanilla Image Builder, which offers advanced users the flexibility to tailor their OS experience with a modular system that supports various configurations and custom setups.

Security is a top priority in the new release. Data encryption is enforced by default, and enhanced PolKit policies for more granular control over administrative privileges are introduced to ensure a safe and secure user environment.

On the customization side, Vanilla OS 2 brings advanced capabilities through the Vanilla Image Builder (Vib), which allows users to tailor their OS experience using a simple YAML configuration file.

This modular system enhances flexibility, letting users integrate additional drivers, codecs, libraries, and specific startup routines, thus creating a truly personalized operating system.

Worried about how reliable your system is? Don’t. Orchid includes a simple rollback feature that allows users to revert to a previous stable state if issues arise. This feature is complemented by integrity checks at every boot, ensuring the system is secure and has not been tampered with.

Last but not least, in addition to its technical advancements, Vanilla OS 2 introduces a new logo and brand design that symbolizes its sleek, modern approach.

Visit the announcement for detailed information on all novelties in the new version. Orchid is available for immediate download from the Vanilla OS website, and detailed documentation assists users in installation and customization.

Note that due to the distribution’s design, the minimum disk space requirement for installing Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is at least 50 GB. Also, your hardware must support UEFI.

Bottom Line

Vanilla OS 2 is an impressive upgrade over its first release, offering innovative concepts and features. However, it’s designed for advanced users. Average desktop Linux users lacking containerization experience, at least some DevOps practice, and a basic understanding of immutability might find it challenging to handle issues when they occur.

On the other hand, if you’re already familiar with those immutable and atomic stuff that are so popular these days, think outside the box, and enjoy having many choices at your fingertips, you should check out the new Vanilla OS 2. It has plenty to offer that you’ll probably like.