Valve’s Steam Audio Code Is Now Open Source

Valve's Steam Audio SDK is now open-source under Apache-2.0 license, empowering developers with more control over enhanced user experiences.

In an unexpected move for audio developers and the gaming community, the Steam Audio software development kit (SDK) and all its plugins have been officially released as open source under the Apache-2.0 license by Valve.

We are excited to announce that with the latest release of Steam Audio, the complete source code of the Steam Audio SDK is now available as open source.

Steam Audio, renowned for its advanced spatial audio technology, has become a staple in creating immersive soundscapes in video games and VR experiences. The technology enables realistic acoustics simulation, enhancing the auditory experience by reflecting the environment’s physical properties.

By open-sourcing the Steam Audio SDK, developers now have unprecedented access to the complete codebase, offering the potential to customize and extend the technology like never before.

Valve’s decision to go open source was driven by the desire to give developers more control over their projects, which, in turn, is expected to lead to richer, more engaging user experiences.

This move is also a response to the valuable feedback and contributions from the community, particularly concerning the previously open-sourced plugins for Unity, Unreal, and FMOD Studio. The hope is to replicate the success and collaborative spirit seen with these plugins across the entire Steam Audio SDK.

The Apache 2.0 license under which the Steam Audio codebase is released offers a flexible framework for developers. It enables the use of Steam Audio in commercial products and allows for modification and redistribution under different licensing terms, all without the obligation to share the source code.

For more information, visit the Valve’s announcement. The source code is now publicly available on GitHub.