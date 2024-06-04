Ubuntu Core 24 Launches with Enhanced GPU Support and New IoT Capabilities

Ubuntu Core 24, an OS for IoT devices, launches with a new factory install system, GPU support for AI applications, support for Raspberry Pi 5, and more.

Canonical announced the launch of Ubuntu Core 24, built on the solid foundation of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat). The release introduces a suite of new features and integrations that promise to enhance the performance and management of embedded systems.

But before we move on, let’s clarify something for those who might not know: this isn’t the usual Ubuntu operating system you use on a desktop. Instead, it’s designed for a specific purpose. Here’s what.

Ubuntu Core is a minimalist rendition of Ubuntu, a strictly confined OS designed specifically for IoT devices and embedded systems. Unlike its parent, Ubuntu Core runs applications as Snap packages, thus isolating apps from each other and the underlying system. Now, back to the topic.

Key Features of Ubuntu Core 24

Ubunto Core 24 enhances its GPU integration to better support AIoT (AI + IoT) applications, offering updated drivers and optimized resource utilization. This makes it an ideal platform for the high-demand graphical outputs required in digital signage and interactive kiosks.

The new release also seamlessly integrates with Landscape, Canonical’s system management tool. It provides centralized control over OTA updates, security compliance, and device auditing and supports both connected and air-gapped environments.

Being business-oriented, Ubuntu Core 24 enhances its edge computing capabilities through seamless integration with Azure IoT Edge. This integration enables organizations to deploy, manage, and monitor edge workloads directly from Microsoft Azure, facilitating smoother operations across distributed IoT environments.

Moreover, the new release caters to the robotics sector with improved ROS (Robot Operating System) integration. Canonical has introduced modular ROS foundational snaps that support a variety of common ROS packages, which can be configured to reduce memory usage and streamline OTA update processes.

Canonical has also overhauled its documentation structure to better support developers in building custom images. New tutorials and comprehensive guides have been added to enhance the user experience.

Lastly, additional features of Ubuntu Core 24 include dynamic kernel parameter modification, configurable splash screens, and the ability to perform offline device upgrades. Raspberry Pi 5 support has also been added, broadening its compatibility and making it an attractive option for developers working with the latest hardware in the Raspberry Pi series.

For those interested in exploring these new features, Canonical offers both pre-built images and resources to build custom Ubuntu Core 24 images, ensuring that developers of all skill levels have access to the tools needed to leverage this new release’s full potential.

Ubuntu Core 24 has an extended 12-year Long Term Support guarantee, ensuring stability and security for various devices. For more information, visit the official announcement or read Canonical’s blog.