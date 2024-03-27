Tails 6.1 Released: Enhancements in Security and User Experience

New in Tails 6.1: Tor Browser 13.0.13 and Thunderbird 115.9.0, as well as major fixes, including Persistent Storage enhancements.

A month after the previous major 6.0 release, Tails 6.1 is out, much to the excitement of individuals passionate about online privacy. As an acronym for The Amnesic Incognito Live System, it is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed at preserving privacy and anonymity.

One of the notable updates in this release is the upgrade of the Tor Browser to version 13.0.13, incorporating all the changes from the previous version, 13.0.12. This upgrade ensures users have the latest secure browsing technology, keeping them safe and anonymous online.

Another significant update in Tails 6.1 is the upgrade of Thunderbird to version 115.9.0. With this, users can expect an even more robust and reliable email experience, ensuring their communications remain private and secure.

Fixes and Improvements

The Tails team has addressed several issues in this release, significantly improving the system’s stability and usability. One fix is resolving a problem with Onion Circuits, ensuring a smoother operation of the network visualization tool.

Users will be relieved that the frequent “Welcome to Tails!” error on the Welcome Screen has been fixed, alongside an issue with video playback error messages. Additionally, changing the passphrase of the Persistent Storage is now more reliable.

The update also enhances the Tails Cloner’s functionality, enabling it to install and upgrade devices with multiple mounted partitions. Moreover, the Persistent Storage settings have been improved to display all enabled custom Persistent Storage features, making it easier for users to manage their data.

Tails 6.1 mitigates the RFDS Intel CPU vulnerabilities in addressing hardware vulnerabilities, ensuring that users’ systems are protected against potential threats exploiting these flaws.

Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.

Upgrading to Tails 6.1

Upgrading to Tails 6.1 is straightforward for existing users – automatic upgrades from Tails 6.0 to 6.1 offer a seamless transition while retaining the Persistent Storage.

Users are encouraged to perform a manual upgrade to enjoy the latest features and fixes and reduce the size of future automatic upgrade downloads.