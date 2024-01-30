Tails 5.22 Enhances File Access and Persistent Storage Repair

Tails 5.22 brings new file-saving features in Tor Browser, persistent storage repair, and updated Tor Browser to 13.0.9.
Tails 5.22 Enhances File Access and Persistent Storage Repair

Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) is a Debian-based Linux distro designed to be used from a USB stick independently of the computer’s original operating system.

It is mainly known for its focus on privacy and anonymity, routing its users’ internet connections through the Tor network to protect their privacy.

The just released Tails 5.22 introduces new features and updates that enhance user experience while maintaining its core emphasis on security and anonymity.

Tails 5.22 Highlights

Tails 5.22

The new version of Tails brings several features. In the Tor Browser, users can save files to a broader range of folders, including Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos. They can also upload files from these directories, significantly improving usability.

Another critical enhancement in Tails 5.22 is its ability to repair the Persistent Storage file system when broken. This automatic repair occurs when users unlock their Persistent Storage in the Welcome Screen, reducing the hassle of manual troubleshooting.

On top of that, Tails 5.22 includes an improved Tails Cloner that reports the write speed after cloning a Persistent Storage. Additionally, the system no longer attempts to unlock or delete Persistent Storage on a read-only USB stick, enhancing the overall stability and reliability.

Software updates are also included in this release, with the Tor Browser updated to version 13.0.9 and Thunderbird to 115.7. These updates ensure that users have access to these essential applications’ latest features and security enhancements.

Lastly, Tails 5.22 also addresses several issues identified in previous versions. Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Linux News You'll Love!

Craving the latest in Linux? Get your weekly fix with our newsletter. It's everything Linux, straight to your inbox! It's fun, it's free, and it's full of insights!

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 67%

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *