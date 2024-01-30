Tails 5.22 Enhances File Access and Persistent Storage Repair

Tails 5.22 brings new file-saving features in Tor Browser, persistent storage repair, and updated Tor Browser to 13.0.9.

Tails (The Amnesic Incognito Live System) is a Debian-based Linux distro designed to be used from a USB stick independently of the computer’s original operating system.

It is mainly known for its focus on privacy and anonymity, routing its users’ internet connections through the Tor network to protect their privacy.

The just released Tails 5.22 introduces new features and updates that enhance user experience while maintaining its core emphasis on security and anonymity.

Tails 5.22 Highlights

The new version of Tails brings several features. In the Tor Browser, users can save files to a broader range of folders, including Documents, Downloads, Music, Pictures, and Videos. They can also upload files from these directories, significantly improving usability.

Another critical enhancement in Tails 5.22 is its ability to repair the Persistent Storage file system when broken. This automatic repair occurs when users unlock their Persistent Storage in the Welcome Screen, reducing the hassle of manual troubleshooting.

On top of that, Tails 5.22 includes an improved Tails Cloner that reports the write speed after cloning a Persistent Storage. Additionally, the system no longer attempts to unlock or delete Persistent Storage on a read-only USB stick, enhancing the overall stability and reliability.

Software updates are also included in this release, with the Tor Browser updated to version 13.0.9 and Thunderbird to 115.7. These updates ensure that users have access to these essential applications’ latest features and security enhancements.

Lastly, Tails 5.22 also addresses several issues identified in previous versions. Those interested in the technical details and the complete list of changes can refer to the release announcement or visit the full changelog.