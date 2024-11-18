Shotcut 24.11 Improves Stability and Fixes Transition Bugs

Shotcut, the beloved open-source video editor, has just released its latest version, 24.11, bringing a slew of important fixes that make video editing more reliable and seamless for users.

If you’ve been experiencing some quirks in the previous versions, especially with v24.10, then this update is worth a close look. Here’s what has been addressed.

One major fix involves converting variable frame rates to a constant frame rate. This feature broke in version 24.10, causing frustration for users who rely on consistency across their projects. Thankfully, Shotcut has corrected the issue, allowing you to convert your video smoothly again.

In addition, the update has addressed a bug related to resizing transitions by moving clips. Users had reported that transitions’ in and out points would behave unpredictably in v24.10, but this has now been fixed, which means that working with transitions should be a much smoother experience.

Another key fix is for the “Reframe” feature. Users noticed that keyframes would mysteriously disappear during export—again, a problem that began in v24.10. With the latest release, keyframes remain intact, ensuring that all your hard work in reframing scenes won’t be undone when you hit export.

Also, a particularly annoying bug involving moving clips right after a transition is now history. In v24.10, moving a clip immediately beyond another transition would simply stop working, but with the new update, this problem is a thing of the past.

Shotcut 24.11 Video Editor

Good news for those who work with non-integer frame rates like 23.98 fps: Shotcut has fixed the Timecode (Non-Drop Frame) setting to ensure it functions properly, helping editors stay on top of precise time calculations.

There were also problems exporting videos from markers with subtitles, an issue that initially emerged in version 24.08. The bug resulted in poor-quality subtitle output, but now, the problem has been addressed, delivering the quality output users expect.

Additionally, there were some transparency hiccups. Transitions between sources with alpha channels ended up being more translucent than intended, but this bug has now been corrected, resulting in more predictable and correct opacity levels.

Shotcut has also tackled various crashes that occurred in different scenarios, including adding MLT XML as a clip to a timeline, using “File” > “New” or “File” > “Close,” and dragging an MLT XML file to the playlist of a new project. These crashes could interrupt the editing workflow at crucial moments, but this update has brought stability back to these actions.

Lastly, Shotcut fixed a bug that affected color when using “View” > “Resources” > “Convert” with non-HDR inputs and another issue related to changing audio track properties that simply wouldn’t apply correctly. Plus, they’ve addressed an aspect ratio problem that emerged right after toggling the hardware encoder setting during export.

Refer to the release announcement for details about the Shotcut 24.11 video editor changes.

You can download the application in the universal AppImage format, which is ready for use on any Linux distribution. Additionally, installation files for Windows and macOS are also available.