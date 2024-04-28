Shotcut 24.04 Rolls Out New Audio Enhancements

Two months after its previous 24.02 release, Shotcut, a free and open-source video editing software, released its latest version, 24.04. It is packed with enhancements and fixes that promise to streamline the editing process and boost creativity. Let’s take a look at them.

What’s New in Shotcut 24.04

One of the highlights of the new version is the addition of the Ambisonic Encoder audio filter, which allows for advanced audio editing capabilities that are particularly useful for immersive audio experiences.

The update also includes new audio visualization tools, such as Audio Vector and Audio Surround scopes, under the “View” > “Scopes” menu, providing editors with better ways to analyze and adjust audio within their projects.

Shotcut 24.04 Video Editor

Another important improvement we can mention is the new Time Format setting in the “Settings” menu. It allows users to customize how timecodes are displayed throughout the application, making it easier to match the timecode settings to specific project requirements.

Moreover, a new on-video control indicator for the Ambisonic Decoder audio filter enhances user interaction, directly allowing for more intuitive adjustments from the video preview area. But there’s more.

Shotcut 24.04 dramatically improves editing flexibility with Undo and Redo support for keyframe changes in several filters, including audio fades, volume adjustments, brightness, and contrast.

Apart from the abovementioned changes, the update includes a new feature that allows users to apply copied filters to multiple selected clips on the timeline, significantly speeding up repetitive tasks and enhancing workflow efficiency. The MLT (Media Lovin’ Toolkit) framework was bumped to its latest v7.24.0.

But this release isn’t just about new features; it also addresses several bugs. Notably, fixes were implemented for crashes associated with the Keyframes panel, distortion issues in the Elastic Scale video filter, and inconsistencies in timeline zooming.

Lastly, improvements were made to handle various file types and color settings more reliably, particularly for BT.709 color space videos. The Stabilize filter on export and more accurate handling of audio channel settings has also seen improvements.

For detailed information about all changes in the Shotcut 24.04 video editor, refer to the release announcement on the project’s GitHub page.

You can download the application in the universal AppImage format, which is ready for use on any Linux distribution. Additionally, installation files for Windows and macOS are also available.