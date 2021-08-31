Rspamd 3.0 Spam Filtering System Released with Reworked HTML Parser

Rspamd 3.0 has been released as the newest version of this leading open-source spam filtering software and it’s coming with plenty of changes.

Rspamd is an advanced high-performance spam scan software for Linux and Unix servers which delivers very accurate filter results. It is fast, open source, and designed to process hundreds of messages per second simultaneously.

Rspamd 3.0 can work with the most popular mail transfer systems, such as Postfix, Exim, or Sendmail. Each message is analyzed by Rspamd and given a spam score. The higher the score – the more likely the email should be considered unsolicited.

Compared to SpamAssassin, Rspamd is more actively maintained. Because it is written in C, Rspamd is much faster than Spamassassin which is written in Perl. Rspamd has a number of features that allow it to filter email on average 10 times faster than SpamAssassin, as well as provide better quality filtering. On top on that, Rspamd comes with a DKIM signing module so you will not have to use another software to sign your outgoing emails.

Related: Proxmox Mail Gateway 6.4 Released With Important Improvements

Some days ago the new version of Rspamd 3.0 was released, so let’s see what’s new.

What’s New in Rspamd 3.0 Spam Filtering System

Rspamd 3.0 now parses HTML using a DOM model, so it can build and construct a parsed tree of HTML tags instead of a simple ad-hoc parsing. In addition, Rspamd now has an embedded CSS parser that is currently limited to simple selectors but it could be extended in future. In conjunction with the modern HTML parser, CSS support is very valuable to extract the content from emails and distinguish visible and invisible content precisely.

It is also important to note that Rspamd now supports Pyzor via external services plugin. For those unfamiliar, Pyzor is a collaborative, networked system to detect and block spam using digests of messages.

Rspamd 3.0 includes AWS API support which allows to interact with Amazon cloud services directly from Lua API. A simple plugin that stores all messages in AWS S3 cloud has also been written.

Another novelty announced is that Rspamd now allows to save and restore bayes tokens using rspamadm bayes_dump subcommand. This feature allows to move tokens between instances of Rspamd, to merge them and to analyse them manually.

From version 3.0, Rspamd supports DMARC munging for the mailing list. In this mode, Rspamd will change the From: header to some pre-defined address for those messages who have valid DMARC policy with reject/quarantine that would otherwise fail during mailing list forwarding.

For additional information about all novelties in Rspamd 3.0, you can refer to the project’s release announcement.