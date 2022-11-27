Rocky Linux 9.1 Released, Introduces Keylime Tool

Rocky Linux 9.1 features updated developer tools and Keylime, an open-source, scalable trust system based on TPM Technology.

In less than two years of existence, Rocky Linux has established itself as one of the best RHEL-based distros, earning the trust of enterprise-oriented Linux users. Rocky 9.1 is now available for download only 11 days after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1. So let’s look at what’s new.

Rocky Linux 9.1 Highlights

Rocky Linux 9.1

The big news in Rocky Linux 9.1 is the inclusion of Keylime – a highly scalable remote boot attestation and runtime integrity measurement tool. Keylime originated from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory and allowed users to monitor remote nodes using a hardware-based cryptographic root of trust.

Another essential point is that Rocky Linux 9.1 includes several changes and enhancements to the development toolset. For example, updated compiler toolset versions include GCC 12, LLVM 14.0.6, Rust 1.62, and Go 1.18.

Moreover, web developers can now employ Node.js 18, PHP 8.1, and Ruby 3.1, which include several changes and performance improvements over the prior Ruby 3.0 module stream. Finally, to round up the list, we will add that Maven, the build automation tool, has been bumped to version 3.8.

Rocky 9.1 images for all x86-64, aarch64, ppc64le and s390x architectures are available to those planning to use it as containers. On top of that, official Rocky Linux images are now available on the Oracle Cloud Platform. Of course, updated images for the Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure clouds are also available.

You can refer to the official announcement for more detailed information about what’s new on Rocky Linux 8.1 release.

Download

You can download the ISO installation image from the Rocky website. It is available for multiple ISO varieties for x86_64, ARM64, ppc64le, and s390x architectures.

Of course, if you are already using Rocky Linux 9.0 and want to upgrade to the latest stable 9.1 version, there’s no need for a fresh install. Type in terminal: