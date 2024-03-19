Regata OS 24: The Chameleon of Brazil’s Tech Landscape

Regata OS 24, an openSUSE-based distro aimed at gamers, launches with Linux kernel 6.7, KDE Plasma 6, and Mesa 24.
One of the delightful aspects of the Linux ecosystem is that it always has a few surprises up its sleeve, introducing us to fresh and intriguing options beyond the well-known names we hear about all the time. This is precisely the case with Regata OS – a gem from Brazil explicitly tailored for gamers.

Based on openSUSE and betting of the Plasma desktop, Regata OS includes features such as a gaming mode, software store, and system tools designed to provide a pleasant user experience. The just-released new version brings exciting updates, so let’s look at them.

Regata OS 24 “Arctic Fox” Highlights

Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox'

Regata OS 24, dubbed “Arctic Fox,” is a significant update with many improvements and fixes. Aimed at enhancing user experience, this release introduces Linux kernel 6.7 combined with Mesa 24, offering better support for the newest hardware.

Users will notice visual upgrades such as an improved dark theme, rounded corners, and a refreshed color scheme. A notable addition is the inclusion of OnlyOffice by default, providing users with a comprehensive suite for creating text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, PDF files, and forms.

However, the release’s main highlight is the Plasma 6 (6.0.2) desktop environment built on Qt 6.6, accompanied by KDE Gear 24.02 app collection and Frameworks 6.0. The main changes it brings are:

  • Wayland as display server protocol by default
  • New floating panels and  redesigned panel’s settings
  • Return of the Desktop Cube effect
  • New Overview effect
  • Settings to choose your preferred sound theme
  • New default Task Switcher
  • More relevant Accent Colors
  • Improved search functionalities and better Night Light
  • Accessibility improvements

Furthermore, with the integration of Linux kernel 6.7, Regata OS 24 ensures stable support for Intel Meteor Lake graphics and NVIDIA GPU System Processor firmware, enhancing performance for GeForce RTX 40 cards and offering optional support for RTX 20/30 series hardware.

This release also improves compatibility with newer Intel and AMD sound hardware, sensor monitoring, ASUS Screenpads, and keyboards for Dell and Lenovo devices, including a “Cooler Boost” feature for MSI laptops.

But let’s now turn our attention to an application that is a hallmark of the distribution, namely Regata OS Game Access.

Regata OS Game Access
Regata OS Game Access

It now incorporates VKD3D-Proton 2.12, facilitating the seamless running of DirectX 12 games, including titles like “Atlas Fallen” and “Resident Evil 4.” So, if you haven’t had the chance to explore this distribution’s gaming potential, we highly recommend giving it a try. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Users looking to upgrade to Regata OS 24 can do so via the Update application, while new users can download the ISO image from the official website. Thanks to the seamless and user-friendly Calamares installer, setting things up is a smooth and quick process that takes just a few minutes.

Regata OS 24 Calamares Installer
Regata OS 24 Calamares Installer

Refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Regats OS 24 “Arctic Fox.”

