Meet Redis 8: The Fastest and Most Versatile Redis Yet

Redis introduced Redis Flex, cutting costs by 80%, and launched Redis for AI, empowering devs to build and deploy fast GenAI apps efficiently.

The last few months have been quite active for Redis. In late March, the company transitioned from its long-standing BSD 3-Clause License to a combination of the Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and the Server Side Public License (SSPLv1).

Less than a month ago, in another move, Redis officially renamed Redis OSS to Redis Community Edition (CE) as part of its latest 7.4 release. Now, the company is coming out with a bunch of new offerings. Here’s what it’s all about.

Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis, unveiled a new suite of products and features that mark a significant evolution for the company, with a strong focus on AI development tools, providing developers with the tools they need to build and deploy AI-powered applications efficiently.

In light of this, Redis’ announcement includes several new products:

Redis for AI : This package offers a foundational infrastructure for AI applications, encompassing everything from the world’s fastest vector database to advanced caching solutions that reduce reliance on large language models, thereby saving costs and enhancing performance.

: This package offers a foundational infrastructure for AI applications, encompassing everything from the world’s fastest vector database to advanced caching solutions that reduce reliance on large language models, thereby saving costs and enhancing performance. Redis Flex : Incorporating technology from its recent Speedb acquisition, Redis Flex aims to drastically reduce costs—by up to 80%—while offering enhanced performance on both DRAM and SSD storage solutions.

: Incorporating technology from its recent Speedb acquisition, Redis Flex aims to drastically reduce costs—by up to 80%—while offering enhanced performance on both DRAM and SSD storage solutions. Redis 8 : The latest version of the Redis database promises enhanced ease of use and performance, with new features like JSON data querying and improved vector database capabilities.

: The latest version of the Redis database promises enhanced ease of use and performance, with new features like JSON data querying and improved vector database capabilities. Redis Copilot : Acting as an AI-powered assistant, Redis Copilot helps developers speed up coding and query generation, making the development process more intuitive and efficient.

: Acting as an AI-powered assistant, Redis Copilot helps developers speed up coding and query generation, making the development process more intuitive and efficient. Redis Data Integration: Soon to be available on Redis Cloud, this new feature allows for seamless data synchronization between existing databases and Redis, facilitating faster data operations with minimal setup.

Redis for AI is particularly noteworthy for its comprehensive approach to supporting the deployment of GenAI applications. It integrates all of Redis’ AI capabilities into a single package, simplifying the process for developers and providing robust support through tools like Real-time Architecture for GenAI apps (RAG) and agentic memory, which enhances agent responsiveness and reasoning capabilities.

The launch of Redis 8 will further cement the company’s reputation for cutting-edge technology solutions. Trollope emphasized that this iteration builds on 15 years of continuous innovation, incorporating user feedback to create a more accessible and powerful tool.

Redis Flex represents a strategic move to make high-performance data handling more cost-effective, especially significant in today’s economy where cost-efficiency is paramount. This feature allows businesses of all sizes to scale their operations without the prohibitive expenses typically associated with high-speed data storage solutions.

Refer to the company announcement for more information.