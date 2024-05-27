RHEL 8.10 Released as the Last Update in the 8th Series

Red Hat has officially released version 8.10 of its Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) platform, bringing critical enhancements to system installation, security protocols, application streams, and more.

One of the highlights of this release is the upgraded image builder capabilities, which now support various partitioning modes, including auto-lvm, lvm, and raw. The update also offers advanced customization options, allowing users to effectively tailor security profiles within their system blueprints, promoting a more secure and optimized installation process.

On the security front, RHEL 8.10 incorporates the latest SCAP Security Guide 0.1.72, which includes updated Compliance and Information Systems profiles and a new profile aligning with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard version 4.0.

Additionally, the Linux kernel cryptographic API (libkcapi) has been updated to version 1.4.0, introducing new tools for enhanced data security, including advanced hash-sum calculations with the “-T” option.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

The release also sees significant updates to the stunnel TLS/SSL tunneling service and the OpenSSL TLS toolkit, both strengthening protections against cryptographic attacks and ensuring compatibility with the latest security standards.

Lastly, although the RHEL 8.x series is now five years old, the 8.10 release brings great news for developers regarding updated key programming languages and databases, bumping their versions to some of the most current. Updates include Python 3.12, Ruby 3.3, PHP 8.2, MariaDB 10.11, PostgreSQL 16, Nginx 1.24, etc.

If you are still on RHEL 7.9, the 8.10 release supports in-place upgrades from 7.9 across multiple architectures. Moreover, for users of other Enterprise Linux distros such as AlmaLinux, CentOS, Oracle Linux, and Rocky Linux, RHEL 8.10 supports system conversions via the Convert2RHEL utility, making the transition to RHEL smoother and supported under Red Hat’s policies. Here’s our comprehensive, step-by-step guide for installing RHEL 8.

Refer to the release notes for detailed information about all Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10 changes.

We would also like to note that the release of RHEL 8.10 is the final minor version in the 8th series, which began with RHEL 8.0 in May 2019, five years ago. Given the operating system’s 10-year support cycle, RHEL 8.10 will transition from the Full Support phase to the Maintenance phase. More about that here.

RHEL 8 Life Cycle, Image credits: Red Hat

During this stage, which will continue until May 2029, it will receive security updates and bug fixes, but no new features will be introduced.