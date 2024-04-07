PiVPN Releases Final Version and Announces Project Shutdown

PiVPN's journey concludes with v4.6.0. The last update brings bug fixes, refactors, and the addition of Pi-hole in unattended installs.

For those unfamiliar, PiVPN began as a tool designed to simplify the installation and management of OpenVPN on the Raspberry Pi. Over time, it expanded its capabilities to include support for WireGuard, allowing users with even minimal network configuration experience to establish their own secure connections.

The final release, v4.6.0, marked the project’s conclusion. Its current lead maintainer, who inherited PiVPN from its original creators, announced it in a heartfelt goodbye message and expressed gratitude to the community.

Why Say Goodbye?

Above all, the decision to conclude PiVPN’s journey comes from a place of achievement rather than defeat. The lead dev notes that the landscape of VPN technology has evolved significantly since PiVPN’s inception.

With the advent of tools like WireGuard, which can “run on any toaster and is easy to set up,” the need for PiVPN has diminished. According to the author, the project successfully accomplished its mission of simplifying VPN setup and making it accessible to a wider audience.

With the project’s closure, the PiVPN repositories will be archived and set to read-only mode, indicating no further maintenance. The website and documentation will remain available as long as the domain’s bills are paid, ensuring that current users and interested learners can still access the resources.

PiVPN 4.6.0: The Final Chapter

Regarding its final release, v4.6.0 introduces the possibility of integrating Pi-hole during unattended installs, along with several bug fixes and refactors aimed at improving the core functionality of PiVPN.

These updates ensure that the project ends on a note of progression, leaving a solid foundation for those who may wish to fork and continue the project in their own direction.