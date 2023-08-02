PCLinuxOS 2023.07 Brings Latest Plasma, MATE, and Xfce Desktops

Powered by the most up-to-date Linux kernel, 6.4.7, the rolling release distro PCLinuxOS 2023.07 ships with an updated software stack.

PCLinuxOS is an independent Linux distribution with a rich history behind it, whose roots can be traced back 20 years to the once legendary Mandrake Linux.

Today, PCLinuxOS is recognized as an entirely desktop-centric OS, focused on creating a user-friendly, rolling-release distribution with a strong emphasis on stability, simplicity, and a user-friendly desktop experience.

Recently released PCLinuxOS 2023.07 is here, so let’s dive in and see what’s changed.

What’s New in PCLinuxOS 2023.07

PCLinuxOS 2023.07 with KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop.

The main focus of this updated release is put on the desktop environments. It provides users with the most up-to-date versions of three (of the four – PCLinuxOS does not offer a GNOME edition) leading desktop environments, KDE Plasma 5.27.6, MATE 1.26.1, and Xfce 4.18.4.

Under the hood, the distro is powered by the latest Linux kernel, 6.4.7, accompanied by glibc 2.36, GCC 12.3.0, and Mesa 23.1.4. The Nvidia drivers have been put in separate sections in the software repository.

In addition, PCLinuxOS 2023.07 also focuses on wireless connectivity, and in this regard, all wireless drivers are enabled in the kernel with updated firmware. Moreover, a third-party repository is available for wireless drivers not included in the Linux kernel.

On the application side, Chromium received an update to v114 and Firefox to v115. On top of that, there is an impressive additional 26 web browsers available for installation in the distro’s software repository. The latest LibreOffice, 7.5.5, is now the default office suite.

Security-wise, UFW (Uncomplicated Firewall), designed to simplify configuring and managing a firewall on a Linux system, replaces the previously used Shorewall and is enabled by default.

UFW is now the default PCLinuxOS firewall.

Finally, PCLinuxOS 2023.07 has updated the APT, RPM, and Synaptic package manager. But wait a second. How come APT and RPM both exist? Aren’t these completely separate packet managers?

The distro relies on both because PCLinuxOS bets on APT-RPM, a version of the Advanced Packaging Tool modified to work with the RPM Package Manager. Isn’t that great, huh?

You can refer to the release announcement here, or for more detailed information here, about all changes in PCLinuxOS 2023.07. Links to the installation ISO images are on the project’s download page.

Bottom Line

While not as popular as other leading desktop distributions, this release of PCLinuxOS left us with an enjoyable feeling. In addition, everything works lightning-fast.

On top of that, the distribution is not cluttered with software, with only the most essential apps preinstalled, and from there on, the user is free to build according to their needs and preferences.

In conclusion, despite its origins, PCLinuxOS has developed its own identity, and these days it continues to be maintained by its highly dedicated development team, offering a user-friendly and efficient Linux experience for desktop users.

So, would we recommend it? Yes, it is worth giving it a chance.