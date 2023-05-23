PayPal’s Key-Value Store JunoDB Goes Open Source

PayPal’s JunoDB, the cutting-edge distributed key-value store and critical part of the platform’s infrastructure, is now open source.

Technological innovations in the fast-paced digital world continue shaping how we interact, transact, and conduct business online. One such innovation that has revolutionized the world of digital payments is PayPal.

Among the key components that power PayPal’s robust ecosystem is JunoDB, a distributed key-value store, and it has recently made a significant leap forward by becoming an open-source project.

Today we are delighted to share JunoDB as an open-source project on Github, allowing others to benefit from our efforts to have an extremely scalable, secure, and highly available NoSQL infrastructure. PayPal Technology Blog

JunoDB is in-house developed by PayPal secure, consistent, and highly available key-value store providing low, single-digit millisecond latency at any scale. It began as a single-threaded C++ application but was later rewritten in Golang to be highly concurrent and multi-core friendly.

A little later, it evolved from an in-memory short TTL data store to a persistent data store that supports long TTLs, resulting in increased data security via on-disk encryption and TLS in transit by default.

However, since the project is very recently open source, there are yet to benchmark available by which we can judge its performance and reliability compared to other leading players in NoSQL solutions, such as Redis, MongoDB, Apache Casandra, and so on.

But, in any case, this move represents a significant shift in PayPal’s approach, as it recognizes the value of collective intelligence and the potential for external contributions to enhance JunoDB’s capabilities further.

In other words, with developers gaining access to the source code and documentation, they can now explore, experiment, and contribute to the development and improvement of JunoDB, driving it toward new frontiers.

Moreover, the open-source nature of JunoDB offers benefits beyond individual developers. Businesses and organizations now have the opportunity to leverage JunoDB’s capabilities, tailoring it to their specific needs and integrating it seamlessly into their existing systems.

For more information, refer to the announcement on the PayPal Technology Blog and the project’s GitHub page.