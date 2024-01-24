Parrot 6.0 Launches with Updated Tools and Debian 12 Base

Parrot 6.0 includes advanced DKMS, Linux kernel 6.5, Raspberry Pi 5 support, new Wi-Fi drivers for network analysis, and more.

Based on Debian and developed by the Parrot Project, Parrot is a Linux distribution designed for security experts, penetration testers, and those interested in cybersecurity.

With its various tools for penetration testing, digital forensics, reverse engineering, cryptography, and anonymity, the distro is especially popular among cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, and IT specialists.

Its latest iteration, Parrot 6.0, introduces significant updates and enhancements, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for security and technology enthusiasts.

Parrot OS 6 is now based on Debian 12, promising enhanced stability and new features. It incorporates Linux kernel 6.5, tailored for advanced network sniffing and injection, which is essential in cybersecurity.

Furthermore, this kernel update also means better performance and native support for the latest Intel and AMD CPUs.

Regarding hardware compatibility, the system includes backported DKMS modules for the 6.5 kernel, covering additional Wi-Fi drivers and the latest NVIDIA drivers. This is a key upgrade for professionals engaged in network analysis and those needing robust hardware support.

The penetration testing tools, a core component of Parrot OS, have all been updated. Users will have access to the latest techniques and methods in the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity.

Other notable updates include the introduction of new libc6 and Python 3.11, which enhance several system tools. The system’s appearance has been slightly modified for a fresher look, and an experimental feature now allows containerizing tools that are not currently supported, offering greater flexibility.

GRUB bootloader patches have been reintroduced for reliability, ensuring safe and consistent booting options. The installation process has also been refined with improvements to the Calamares installer.

Lastly, the default audio system has been switched to PipeWire, replacing PulseAudio for better audio handling. VirtualBox has been backported from Debian Sid, enhancing virtualization support.

Raspberry Pi

While Raspberry Pi images for Parrot OS 6 are not available yet, they are expected soon. The new release will feature a specialized builder for Core, Home, and Security editions, tailored to meet specific ParrotOS requirements.

Users can expect general performance improvements, updated drivers, and added compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 device.

Additionally, the process for refreshing SSH keys during the first boot has been enhanced, and graphics drivers are now enabled by default for improved display performance.

Alternate Install Script

An updated installation script is now available, simplifying the installation of Parrot OS on Debian or Debian-based systems. On top of that, specialized packages for the Hack The Box platform have also been added.

Architect, a minimal ISO file of Parrot that provides the installer only, introduces an updated layout for Tasksel, improving the software selection experience. However, support for 32-bit systems is being phased out, focusing on more modern architecture.

You can refer to the release notes for detailed information about all changes in Parrot 6.0.

Download & Upgrade

The installation ISO images are available from the project’s download section.

Finally, just a note: Parrot is a rolling release Linux distro, so if you already have it installed, you don’t need to make a fresh install. Instead, upgrade your existing system using the “sudo parrot-upgrade” command.