Pamac Now Supports Libadwaita and Fully Adapts to GNOME 45

Pamac 11.7.0 brings libadwaita and GNOME 45 integration for full adaptivity and Phosh support for versatile use.

In Arch’s ecosystem, the way users install and manage software is undergoing a shift. While the traditional command line approach with tools like Pacman continues to be popular among seasoned users, many gravitate towards more user-friendly GUI tools. Among these, Pamac stands out as a notable example.

Serving as a convenient and intuitive alternative to Pacman, Pamac offers a seamless experience in software management, blending the simplicity of a GUI with the robustness of Arch’s package management system. And with each new version, it gets better, as with the just released Pamac 11.7.0.

The most striking feature of this update is Pamac’s integration with Libadwaita, a library implementing GNOME’s design patterns and UI elements, providing a modern and cohesive look for GTK applications.

Now fully adaptive, Pamac 11.7.0 can be efficiently used across various devices, including those running Phosh, a graphical user interface for mobile and touch-based devices.

This leap in adaptivity ensures that Pamac offers a consistent and user-friendly experience, whether on a traditional desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

Pamac 11.7.0

On top of that, thanks to the introduction of Libadwaita support, Pamac now aligns perfectly with the latest GNOME 45, offering a user experience that feels like a native component of the desktop environment.

So, what are you waiting for if you’re an Arch user or bet on one of its derivatives like Manjaro, EndeavourOS, etc.? Pamac 11.7.0 is now available in the AUR repository and awaits you.

Go ahead and install it using your favorite AUR helper, and especially if you use GNOME, you’ll appreciate how seamlessly it integrates with your desktop environment.

  1. An Arch user doesn’t really need any graphical front-end to pacman.

    pacman -Ss what_I_look_for to search what_I_look_for
    sudo pacman -S what_I_look_for to install it

    Why should I need a ssslllooowww graphical front-end for something so simple? And the same goes for AUR, I use yay as efficiently.

