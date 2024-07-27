Opnsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance

OPNsense 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' open-source firewall and routing platform rolls out powered by FreeBSD 14.1, with enhanced VPNs and performance.

OPNsense 24.7 ‘Thriving Tiger,’ the 20th major release of this renowned free and open-source firewall and routing software, has been released and is available to download.

This latest version promises advanced security features, major performance enhancements, and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard.

For those unfamiliar, it is a powerful, versatile firewall and routing platform based on FreeBSD which serves as a pivotal security tool in managing network traffic and protecting against cyber threats.

It is widely respected for its robustness and flexibility in various network environments, from small home offices to large enterprises.

What’s New in OPNsense 24.7 ‘Thriving Tiger’

Here are the main novelties that make the strongest impression in the new release:

FreeBSD 14.1 Base : At its core, OPNsense 24.7 runs on FreeBSD 14.1, providing a stable, secure foundation that enhances overall system performance and compatibility.

: At its core, OPNsense 24.7 runs on FreeBSD 14.1, providing a stable, secure foundation that enhances overall system performance and compatibility. Performance Upgrades : Users can expect significant improvements in processing speed, making their networking experience smoother and more efficient.

: Users can expect significant improvements in processing speed, making their networking experience smoother and more efficient. Revamped User Interface: The new dashboard is modern, visually appealing, and intuitive, making it easier than ever for users to manage their network settings.

OPNsense 24.7 Web UI

Moreover, in response to growing needs for secure remote access, OPNsense 24.7 has bolstered its VPN support with:

OpenVPN with Data Channel Offload (DCO) : This new feature offers transformative performance improvements, dramatically increasing throughput for both VPN servers and clients.

: This new feature offers transformative performance improvements, dramatically increasing throughput for both VPN servers and clients. WireGuard Enhancements: This includes a boost in connection speeds and reliability. Additionally, introducing QR code generation for WireGuard simplifies the setup process for mobile clients, enhancing both security and convenience.

Additionally, this version migrates more components to the MVC framework, which enhances control and flexibility over network configurations. DHCPv6 management has also improved, enhancing configuration options and tracking in IPv6 networks.

Visit the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in the latest version. The full changelog is here. OPNsense 24.7 ‘Thriving Tiger’ is available for download from the project’s website.