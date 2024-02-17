openSUSE’s Agama Installer Takes Shape

Agama is a cutting-edge new installer (currently in development) from openSUSE, poised to succeed the renowned YaST, designed to fulfill the demands and overcome the challenges anticipated with the upcoming ALP releases.

In a move that promises to reshape the landscape of Linux installation experiences, the Agama project has unveiled its ambitious roadmap for 2024.

The latest insights on the YaST blog reveal a strategic vision to enhance Agama’s functionality and user interface, marking a pivotal shift towards a more autonomous and flexible framework.

As the openSUSE community watches, Agama’s development team is gearing up for a year of changes, with two major milestones on the horizon. By mid-April, Agama plans to revolutionize its architecture, moving from its current reliance on Cockpit to a more independent and sophisticated framework.

Thus, the installer seeks to overcome limitations imposed by external dependencies and forge a new path that aligns with its long-term vision.

Following this, a July milestone amplifies Agama’s capabilities in unattended installations, positioning it as a strong contender against AutoYaST. This leap is expected to enhance Agama’s flexibility, allowing for a more seamless installation experience.

Lastly, central to this year’s objectives is enhancing the user experience. The team is dedicated to revamping the storage configuration interface, making it accessible to novices while offering extensive customization options for seasoned users.

Agama Installer, Image credits: openSUSE

That said, it is unlikely that we will see the installer as a finished product by the end of the year. Instead, we should anticipate its debut with the Leap 16 release, slated for 2025.

Nevertheless, there’s ample time before that milestone. As for now, our focus is shifted to June of this year, when openSUSE Leap 15.6 is expected to launch. It will feature the familiar YaST installer and all the things that have made the Leap series rock solid and beloved.