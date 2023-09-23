openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now

openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45.

Lately, news from the openSUSE camp has been pouring in, leaving no room for boredom among fans of the cute green chameleon.

To recall in chronological order. In mid-July, SUSE announced it would invest $10 million over the next few years to build a RHEL-compatible derivative.

A month later, CIQ (sponsor of the Rocky Linux project), Oracle, and SUSE founded OpenELA to keep the enterprise Linux ecosystem accessible to all.

In the meantime, it has become clear that a significant reshuffling of currently familiar releases such as Leap and Tumbleweed is on the cards, with new names rising on the horizon at the expense of others walking to the sunset. More about that here.

Now, openSUSE is again on the cusp of a transformation, inviting its community to be a vital part of this change.

openSUSE Slowroll Launches Name Change Poll

openSUSE Slowroll is a still-in-development distribution expected to (somewhat) succeed Leap, primarily in its desktop part, but with not-so-frequent updates typical for the rolling releases.

However, the chosen name, Slowroll, does not fully represent the views of its developers, so it is about to change.

In this light, entirely in the spirit of the open-source community and following the principles of transparency and collaboration, openSUSE is inviting its passionate user base to participate in a pivotal decision – renaming the Slowroll distribution.

Users can choose from an extensive list of 50 suggestions, with the available choices being: Slowroll, Interval, Snowroll, Slumbleweed, Stumbleweed, Tumblesloth, Tumble-Stumble, Slumberweed, Relaxed Tumble, Sleepy Gecko, Sleepy Geeko, TumbleBed, TumbleSlumber, Slow Tumble, Sleepyweed, SleebyWeed, BoringWeed, SlowLane, Sailing Stone, Drift, Driftwood, Chicama, Lag Roll, Laggard, Respite, Leapweed, ControlledTumble, Descent, Amaranth, SoftTumble, Frozenweed, Morpheus, Ambrosia, Ragweed, Dandelion, Daisy, Molly, Diffuse, Nightshade, Achenium, BumbleBee, CrossBreed, FrostWeed, Guaranteed, Velocipede, Wave, Tide, Lunar, Orbit, and Telegraph.

So, don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of openSUSE’s evolution – cast your vote today and be a crucial part of the name that will carry the community’s legacy forward.

You can find the poll by clicking here, as it will be open for voting until October 8.

GNOME 45 Landed In Tumbleweed

openSUSE Tumbleweed is running the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment.

Known for its cutting-edge approach, openSUSE Tumbleweed has once again shattered records by being the very first distribution to offer its users the much-anticipated GNOME 45 – and they did it in an astonishingly swift three days from its release!

The latest desktop update brings new features like a new Activities button, File Manager improvement on both functionality and appearance side, System Setting changes, updated core apps, Quick Settings button to control keyboard backlights, and many more.

Well done, openSUSE! We’re impressed! So, if you’re a Linux user eager to take advantage of what GNOME 45 brings, look no further. Download Tumbleweed and go on a rolling journey with the green chameleon. We guarantee it’s worth it!