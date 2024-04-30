openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC Now Available

openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC is now available for download, including the long-awaited Cockpit for admin tasks.

To the delight of the cute green chameleon fans, the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 has smoothly transitioned from its Beta phase to the Release Candidate, now available for download and testing.

One of the most anticipated features in this release is the integration of Cockpit, a streamlined web-based administration interface, facilitating a more intuitive management of system resources and services, now available to both Leap and SUSE Package Hub users.

A notable caveat in the current RC is the absence of a working SELinux policy in Leap 15.X, which means the SELinux functionalities within Cockpit are not operational. The good news is that the release team is optimistic about incorporating a fully functional SELinux policy in the next Leap 16 release, currently estimated to happen in 2025.

For those eager to try it out, cockpit installation goes completely smoothly in this RC version, as our tests showed. Just run the following two commands:

sudo zypper in cockpit sudo systemctl enable --now cockpit.socket Code language: Bash ( bash )

Then point your browser to “https://localhost:9090“.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 RC

Leap 15.6 primarily focuses on maintenance, consistent with the conservative nature of the openSUSE Leap series, so don’t expect significant new features or changes compared to the current Leap 15.5 release.

On a related note, just to inform you, the KDE Plasma environment is the well-known 5.27; if you’re betting on the GNOME desktop, the version is 45, and the Linux kernel has been updated to version 6.4.

For anyone interested in trying out the Leap 15.6 release candidate, it is available for download here. The final stable release is scheduled for June. For details on the Cockpit integration featured in it, please refer to the official announcement.