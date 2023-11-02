Nitrux 3.1 Brings Plasma 5.27.9 and Latest Software Updates

Powered by Liquorix kernel 6.4, Nitrux 3.1 ships with the latest Plasma 5.27.9 desktop and NVIDIA 545.29.02 driver. More about that here!

Nitrux Linux is a desktop-oriented immutable Linux distribution based on the Debian unstable branch that features a custom desktop environment called NX Desktop, built upon the KDE Plasma 5 desktop.

Distribution stands out due to its unique package management approach. You won’t find a conventional package manager like here. Instead, all the apps you need can be installed as Flatpak packages, AppImages, or inside Distrobox containers.

Exactly two months after the previous 3.0 release, Nitrux 3.1, codenamed “fx,” is here, so let’s see what has changed.

What’s New in Nitrux 3.1 “fx”

Nitrux 3.1

Powered by Liquorix kernel 6.4, designed for better performance, responsiveness, and overall system stability for desktop users, Nitrux 3.1 ships with updates across the entire release.

The keener-eyed among you will immediately notice that the kernel version remains the same from the previous release. This is due to an issue with the overlay root’s initramfs-tools hook script, which keeps a newer version from being integrated into this release.

On the desktop side, you get the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27.9, accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.111.0 and KDE Gear 23.08.2 app collection.

Furthermore, the Nitrux Update Tool System, a utility designed to update the OS, providing at the same time a backup option for rollbacks, has been bumped to v2.0.2, introducing a new self-update operation and adding flags to switch between branches of the utility.

Under the hood, the distribution comes with several software updates. Users get MESA 23.2.1 and refreshed AMD’s microcode. NVIDIA display driver was bumped to the latest v545.29.02, and the AMD open-source driver for Vulkan to v2023.Q4.1.

Finally, on the application side, Firefox has received an update to v119, and the “linux-firmware” package now includes newer files from the Linux firmware repository with the amlogic, iwlwifi, qcom, and usbdux drivers available.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Nitrux 3.1. The distro is available for immediate download, so if you want to try it right now, go to the project’s website and grab your installation ISO image.

Last, remember that the devs recommend performing a fresh installation using the latest available media. In case you already use Nitrux, the upgrade guide is here.