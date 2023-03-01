Monophony: A GTK YouTube Music Player with Local Playlists

Say hello to Monophony – the sleek GTK YouTube music player for Linux users with built-in playlist support. Discover a new way to listen to your favorite tunes!

Music is an integral part of our lives, and for Linux users, finding the right music player can be daunting. With so many options available, finding one that suits your needs can be challenging.

However, if you’re looking for a sleek and minimalist music player with built-in playlist support to listen to your favorite tunes, then Monophony might be the answer you’ve been looking for.

What is Monophony YouTube Music Player?

Monophony YouTube Music Player

Monophony is a GTK-based YouTube music player designed specifically for Linux users. It boasts a simple and elegant interface that is both intuitive and user-friendly. In addition, the app allows you to listen to your favorite tunes without any distractions, thanks to its minimalistic design.

Monophony, like Amberol, is solely dedicated to playing music, unlike many other audio players. As a result, you won’t find the plethora of added features that transform most modern media players into a centralized multimedia hub here. No, Monophony does one thing, play music from YouTube, and it does it well.

Of course, the player still has some additional features mandatory for this type of application. For example, users can add content to the app’s home screen using the “Save to library” feature on albums and playlists. Furthermore, you can create your custom playlists and add content to them.

Unfortunately, Monophony doesn’t offer album art previews of currently playing songs or other visual goodies that most users are probably used to. Also, the app cannot run in the background and doesn’t have system tray capabilities.

This means pressing the app’s “Close” button will stop the play. But, given GNOME’s attitude toward apps running in the background, this is not much of a drawback.

Finally, we’ll mention the app’s interesting “Radio mode” feature.

Monophony’s Radio Mode playback mode.

What is its purpose? In short, if you’re not sure precisely what you want to listen to, you can leave it up to the app, which will play endless music at its discretion. And best of all, you don’t need a YouTube account to listen to music.

You can visit the app’s GitLab page for more information about Monophony.

Installing the app’s Flatpak version is the easiest way to try it on your Linux system. So, you’re only one command away from listening to your favorite YouTube music.