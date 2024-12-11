Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration

Miracle-WM, a new Wayland compositor featuring a tiling window manager at its core, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server, has just rolled out its latest version, 0.4.

The most prominent addition in the new release is its expanded i3-IPC support. Although a few features, such as marks or window selection, are still on the roadmap, this new release already covers most i3 IPC requests and commands.

As a result, applications relying on i3 IPC—like Waybar and other nwg-shell components—will now integrate more naturally with Miracle-WM, allowing users to enjoy a more seamless and intuitive desktop experience.

Moreover, the team has introduced named workspaces, improved support for container layouts, and implemented commands for resizing, switching, and moving containers across different workspaces or outputs.

Adding tabbed and stacked container layouts ensures that users can now organize their environment in ways that best suit their workflow. These enhancements, in combination with meaningful error messages and stability fixes, effectively transform Miracle-WM into a more polished and reliable solution for everyday computing tasks.

Notably, the developers have also integrated systemd support meaningfully, streamlined configuration processes, and made it easier for shell components to respond accurately to changes.

Furthermore, performance updates have made Miracle-WM more suitable for daily use, empowering users to rely on it as their primary window manager without worrying about unexpected hiccups.

According to the developers, Miracle-WM’s progress over the last few months has been nothing short of remarkable. While there are still a few rough edges, as they put it, Miracle-WM is now “pretty usable as a daily driver,” so why not give it a try?

For more information about all the changes in the new Miracle-WM 0.4, visit the release’s changelog.

Image credits: Miracle-WM Project