Miracle-WM 0.3 Brings Animation and Border Customization Features

Miracle-WM 0.3, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR, was released with window animations, workspace switching, and improved bug fixes.

Two and half months after the previous v0.2, the Miracle-WM team announced the release of version 0.3. However, if you haven’t heard of it, here’s a bit more about it.

Miracle-WM is a new Wayland compositor rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular tiling compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.

Key Features of Miracle-WM 0.3

The release showcases substantial improvements, particularly in the animation and window management functionalities. Users can now enjoy smoother transitions with support for window opening, moving, resizing, and workspace changes.

The update also brings a new visual cue: borders around windows, with the focused window highlighted in a distinct color, enhancing the overall usability and aesthetic.

Another notable enhancement is the expanded support for i3 IPC commands, improving the software’s versatility in handling window management tasks such as focusing, moving, executing, and adjusting windows within the workspace.

On the bug fixes side, Miracle-WM 0.3 fixed issues with XWayland window interactions and improved handling of fullscreen windows within the tiling grid.

Lastly, remember that the project is currently under heavy development and has not yet reached its first stable release. In light of this, it is recommended not to use it as your daily driver as you may face some issues.

Check out this YouTube video for those eager to see the new features in action. If you want to try it out, it is readily available for installation via Snap:

sudo snap install miracle-wm --classic Code language: Bash ( bash )

Then, you need to make the configurations in the “~/.config/miracle-wm.yaml” file, as you can check here for possible options.

For more information about all the changes in the new Miracle-WM 0.3, visit the release’s changelog.