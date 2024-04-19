Miracle-WM 0.2.0 Brings Floating Window Manager Support

Miracle-WM 0.2.0, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR, was released with Sway/i3 IPC support and important bug fixes.

As we informed you back in February, a new player called Miracle-WM is emerging among the Wayland compositors. It is a new project rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server. It draws inspiration from popular compositors like i3 and Sway but aims to surpass them in both aesthetics and functionality.

What’s New in Miracle-WM 0.2.0

The new 0.2.0 release, while still a pre-release as part of the path to the future stable 1.0.0, brings many improvements to functionality and user experience.

The update introduces a floating window manager support, allowing users to overlay windows above the tiling grid. This mimics traditional floating window behavior, adding versatility to window arrangements. Dynamic Configuration: Changes to user configurations are now automatically applied, making customizations simpler and more intuitive. Additionally, users can set environment variables directly in the configuration to address specific needs, such as reducing screen tearing with AMD cards.

Changes to user configurations are now automatically applied, making customizations simpler and more intuitive. Additionally, users can set environment variables directly in the configuration to address specific needs, such as reducing screen tearing with AMD cards. Improved Terminal Defaults: The update allows users to specify which terminal to launch with keybindings, and it smartly selects a default terminal that best suits the user’s environment.

The update allows users to specify which terminal to launch with keybindings, and it smartly selects a default terminal that best suits the user’s environment. Hardware and Software Upgrades: The upgrade to Mir 2.16.4 has fixed several bugs and introduced hardware cursor support, enhancing performance and stability.

Moreover, Miracle-WM 0.2.0 addresses several bugs, including issues with fullscreen windows, keyboard events during workspace switches, and a quirky bug that caused resized windows to shrink progressively. The window tiling system has also been refactored for better readability and functionality.

But the developers are not stopping here. Their focus will now shift towards integrating animations and continuing the development of sway/i3 IPC tasks, which means Miracle-WM will soon be not only more functional but also more visually appealing.

Other improvements and ongoing enhancements to existing features are also on the roadmap. For more information, visit the release’s changelog.