Microsoft Open-Sourced Garnet – A New Remote Cache-Store

Discover Garnet, a new open-source cache-store from Microsoft designed for rapid application acceleration and compatible with Redis clients.

Microsoft has announced the release of Garnet, an innovative cache-store system designed to meet the burgeoning needs of modern web applications and services. It promises unprecedented speed, efficiency, and scalability.

When we talk about key-value database solutions, the first names that immediately pop into our minds are open-source solutions like Redis, Memcached, KeyDB, Dragonfly, etc. Yet Microsoft believes its Garnet system outshines these alternatives. Here’s why.

First, Garnet distinguishes itself by offering enhanced scalability and throughput, particularly in environments with numerous client connections and small-batch operations.

This efficiency translates into significant cost savings for large-scale applications and services. Additionally, Garnet boasts impressive reductions in client latency at the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, a crucial factor for real-world application performance.

Built on the latest .NET technology, Garnet is cross-platform, highly extensible, and modern. The system’s rich API feature set supports various operations, including raw string, analytical, and object operations.

Furthermore, Garnet introduces a cluster mode with advanced features such as sharding, replication, and dynamic key migration, elevating it above its predecessors in functionality and versatility.

Lastly, Microsoft has also highlighted Garnet’s superior performance through benchmarking comparisons with leading open-source cache-stores. In tests involving throughput and latency under different conditions, Garnet consistently outperformed these systems, showcasing its ability to efficiently handle large-scale, demanding workloads.

By making Garnet available to the public, Microsoft aims to encourage further development, research, and collaboration, ultimately expanding the system’s capabilities and applications.

For comprehensive information on the new open-source cache-store from Microsoft, visit the official announcement or the project’s GitHub repository.