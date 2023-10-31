Linux Is about to Get Bcachefs Support, Here’s More on That

Linux kernel 6.7’s merge window is now open, and Bcachefs slid in! All indications point to things happening this time.

Linux enjoys extensive support for many file systems and always considers integrating new ones. In this regard, a fascinating feature looks set to make its long-awaited debut: the Bcachefs filesystem.

Since the kernel 6.7’s merge window is now open, Bcachefs is sliding smoothly into the mix, with every indication that its inclusion will come to fruition this time. But before that, let’s say a few words about the file system itself.

A Brief on Bcachefs

For those unfamiliar with the term, Bcachefs is a next-generation advanced filesystem for Linux, first announced in 2015. It is a copy-on-write (COW) file system intended to compete with the modern features of ZFS or Btrfs and the speed and performance of ext4 or XFS.

Born from the bcache (block layer cache) system, which enhances Linux’s data handling by layering a fast, small disk over a slower, larger one, Bcachefs aims to evolve this concept further. In essence, it is the logical step forward in the evolution of storage on Linux.

Bcachefs Support Merged into Linux Kernel 6.7

Initially, Bcachefs was scheduled to debut in Linux kernel 6.5, but that didn’t happen. A second attempt followed in the 6.6 version (available for a few days now), but despite staying the whole cycle in the Linux-next branch, it was not allowed in the final release. But now things are different.

On October 30, Kent Overstreet, the lead developer of the Bcachefs file system, submitted a pull request for its inclusion in Linux kernel 6.7, whose merge window is now open. Now, the PR was accepted and merged into the 6.7 branch by Linus Torvalds.

Bcachefs has been merged into the Linux kernel 6.7 branch.

This gives every reason to believe that the third attempt to get Bcachefs supported in the Linux kernel will be successful.

Given the nine to ten-week development time between releases, it is expected that around the new year, when it is released, one of the leading novelties in kernel 6.7 will be the Bcachefs support provided.

As always, we will keep an eye on developments. It is a promising new file system with great features, having the potential to cover the needs of both regular storage enthusiasts and the enterprise niche. So, fingers crossed that all goes well this time.