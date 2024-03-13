KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Landed to Armbian

The launch of the Plasma 6 desktop environment in late February has created quite a buzz among Linux users, especially those using rolling release distributions like Arch, who have already had the chance to experience its features.

On the other hand, single-board computer (SBC) owners might have to be more patient before diving into it. However, as of yesterday, this waiting game is no longer held for Armbian users.

The project shared exciting news on X. For all you SBC enthusiasts out there, there are brand new Armbian (24.2.4) images based on KDE Neon ready for you to dive into the Plasma 6 (6.0.2) desktop experience on your aarch64, armhf, or amd64-based devices.

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, especially those with Raspberry Pi 3, 4, and 5, are in for an immediate treat!

As the most vibrant community in the single-board computer hobbyist scene, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Armbian 24.2.4 Plasma 6 desktop images, powered by Linux kernel 6.6, are available for you to download and enjoy right away.

We will just quickly list the main advantages that the desktop environment brings:

Build on top of the Qt 6.6 and Frameworks 6

Wayland as display server protocol by default

The latest in the KDE Gear 24.02 app collection

New floating panels and redesigned panel’s settings

Return of the Desktop Cube effect

New Overview effect

Settings to choose your preferred sound theme

New default Task Switcher

More relevant Accent Colors

Improved search functionalities and better Night Light

Accessibility improvements

So, why not give it a try? Visit the download section on the Armbian website and see for yourself how great the Plasma 6 desktop environment is.