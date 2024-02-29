KDE neon 6.0 Available Now, Brings Plasma 6 to Everyone

Ubuntu-based KDE neon 6.0 introduces the stable Plasma 6 release, offering a seamless and modern desktop experience.
KDE neon 6 Available, Brings Plasma 6 to Everyone

Less than 24 hours following the big reveal of the Plasma 6 mega-release, KDE neon 6.0 has arrived, ready to bring joy to all of you looking forward to experiencing the stable Plasma 6 in its purest form. But first, let’s say a few words about the distribution itself.

KDE Neon is a Linux distribution developed by the KDE team based on the latest Ubuntu LTS releases but with a twist. It stands out by offering the very latest KDE software.

This means users get a cutting-edge KDE experience, including the Plasma desktop environment, KDE applications, and the underlying KDE Frameworks, all while maintaining the stability and reliability of Ubuntu’s core. Now, back to the topic.

KDE neon 6.0: What’s New?

KDE neon 6.0

Everything is crystal clear here – powered by Linux kernel 6.5 and built on the Ubuntu 22.04 foundation, KDE neon 6.0 focuses entirely on introducing the new Plasma 6 desktop environment.

It’s the first distribution to offer everyone the final stable version of 6.0. So, if you’re eager to experience all that Plasma 6 has to offer, KDE neon 6.0 is currently your go-to option.

In other words, this release brings the much-anticipated updates across the board: KDE Frameworks 6, Plasma 6, and all the applications from KDE Gear 24.02 are now part of KDE Neon 6.0 User Edition.

We’ve rounded up some of the key new features in the desktop environment to make it easier for our readers to get the highlights:

  • Build on top of the Qt 6.6 and Frameworks 6
  • Wayland as display server protocol by default
  • The latest in the KDE Gear 24.02 app collection
  • New floating panels and  redesigned panel’s settings
  • Return of the Desktop Cube effect
  • New Overview effect
  • Settings to choose your preferred sound theme
  • New default Task Switcher
  • More relevant Accent Colors
  • Improved search functionalities and better Night Light
  • Accessibility improvements

For existing users of KDE Neon, the transition to the latest version is made seamless through the Discover software center, where users can upgrade their systems. Alternatively, new users or those looking to perform a fresh installation can download the latest ISO build from the project’s website.

For more details on what’s new in KDE neon 6.0, visit the release announcement.

