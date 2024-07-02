KDE Plasma 6.1.2 July’s Bugfix Release is Here

Today, the KDE project announced an update for its desktop environment, version 6.1.2. It builds on the novelties introduced last month in version 6.1 and brings a range of bug fixes.

Key updates include improvements to the Discover application, where a malfunctioning share dialog has been fixed, and the KWin window manager, which has seen several adjustments, such as disabling triple buffering on NVIDIA setups to optimize performance.

One of the noteworthy technical enhancements is in Libtaskmanager, which now boasts improved efficiency when window icons frequently change, promising to enhance responsiveness and reduce resource consumption for users who multitask heavily.

The update also addresses usability in Plasma Desktop settings. For example, panel settings no longer hide inadvertently when a panel-parented dialog takes focus, rectifying a previous issue.

Additionally, various parts of the Plasma desktop environment, like the ocean-sound-theme and oxygen-sounds, have seen updates to their audio elements, ensuring a more cohesive auditory experience.

This release also addressed the Plasma Mobile environment. Notably, a bug in the panel width adjustments was fixed, ensuring the panel remains full-width regardless of the screen size. This fix will enhance the user interface consistency across different device screens.

System settings improvements include resolving issues that kept sub-category views visible when transitioning to a top-level KCM and streamlining the navigation experience within system settings.

Lastly, this update adds new translations, making Plasma more accessible globally. For more details on what’s new in Plasma 6.1.2, visit the release announcement or look at the full changelog.