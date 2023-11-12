KDE Unveils Frameworks 5.112.0, Here’s What’s New

KDE announces the release of Frameworks 5.112.0 with enhanced features for developing robust and efficient applications.

KDE Frameworks is a collection of 83 addon libraries that provide a wide range of functionality to Qt-oriented developers, particularly for those working on KDE applications.

The latest release of KDE Frameworks 5.112.0 introduces several key enhancements and bug fixes that significantly elevate its functionality and utility. Here are the more important ones.

Key Enhancements in KDE Frameworks 5.112.0

KDE Frameworks 5.112.0 on KDE neon.

Network Manager Corrections

Fixes included correcting an incorrect signal signature and removing an inaccurate comment. Additionally, it now listens for DBus service registration and interface-added events.

KNotification Adaptation

Adaptation to the notification API and permission changes in Android SDK 33, ensuring continued functionality on newer platforms.

Baloo Improvements

The Baloo (KDE’s file indexing and file search framework) module has undergone revisions, including removing its default constructor and METATYPE declaration and eliminating an unused and incorrect setPath method.

A bug fix in ICalFormat to prevent the erroneous shifting of all-day invite dates to UTC.

KConfig Refinements

Several updates in KConfig improve its robustness, such as not asserting absolute paths, prohibiting trailing slashes in dbussanitizer, and more aggressive sanitization of dbus paths.

KCoreAddons Enhancements

This update sees the fixing of API documentation generation for KPluginMetaDataOption enum values and the deprecation of some unused KStringHandler functions.

Kirigami Developments

Enhancements in Avatar, including added tests and support for Cyrillic initials, mark a step towards greater internationalization.

KTextEditor Improvement

A fix for the selection shrink issue when indenting enhances the text editing experience.

Visit the announcement for more information on KDE Frameworks 5.112.0. Rolling release Linux distribution users, as always, are expected to be among the first to receive the update in the coming days and weeks.