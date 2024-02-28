Kali 2024.1: New Tools, Theme, and Expanded Mirror Network

Kali Linux 2024.1 launches with a fresh theme, expanded mirrors, and upgraded cybersecurity tools. Here's more on that!

Kali Linux 2024.1 has just been released, marking this popular security-focused Linux distribution’s first major update of the year. Known for its advanced penetration testing and security auditing features, it is a tool of choice for cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Kali 2024.1 Highlights

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6, this release highlights the addition of the Micro Mirror Free Software CDN, a significant upgrade in Kali Linux’s distribution network. Spearheaded by Kenneth Finnegan from the FCIX Software Mirror and later expanded into a network of 32 mirrors, this initiative aims to optimize storage while focusing on hosting high-traffic projects.

These mirrors are designed to provide additional bandwidth where needed, enhancing the accessibility and speed of Kali downloads worldwide.

But the 2024.1 release isn’t just about backend improvements; it also brings a fresh look with its 2024 Theme Refresh. This annual tradition continues to keep the Kali interface modern and appealing.

In light of this, users will be greeted with new wallpapers, a revamped GRUB theme, and updates to the login displays for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions, ensuring that the visual experience is as cutting-edge as the toolkit it offers.

But the updates don’t stop there. The NetHunter platform, Kali Linux’s mobile penetration testing suite, has seen significant upgrades.

With support for NetHunter Rootless on Android 14, improved Bluetooth HID attacks, and updates to ensure compatibility with the latest Android versions, the NetHunter ecosystem is more robust and versatile than ever.

Furthermore, Kali 2024.1 introduces several new tools and enhancements to existing ones, ensuring that cybersecurity professionals have access to the latest and most effective resources.

Notable additions include blue-hydra for Bluetooth device discovery, opentaxii as a TAXII server implementation, and updates to the snort intrusion detection system.

Lastly, particularly noteworthy in this release are the updates to the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment, which now includes a convenient feature allowing users to copy their VPN IP address directly to the clipboard with a single click.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes in Kali Linux 2024.1.

Finally, if you plan a new installation, the distro is available for download from the project’s website. In addition, the upgrade instructions are here if you already have an existing Kali installation.