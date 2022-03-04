Just Perfection Extension Now Supports GNOME 42

The rapidly gaining popularity GNOME extension Just Perfection now has added support for the upcoming release of GNOME Shell 42.

Just Perfection Extension helps you to make any changes to your GNOME Shell. You can change the visibility of almost all components of GNOME Shell, behavior tweaks and customize panels, and more.

Just Perfection Extension now supports the upcoming GNOME Shell 42. As you can see, the Preferences window is now Libadwaita. Since we have new OSDs and redesigned pop-up system in GNOME 42, the dev team behind Just Perfection Extension offers a new look for them. Here’s what the extension looks like after the changes.

As you can see from the image above, there is a new intro image. The good news is that if you don’t like it you can disable it by switching to “Off” the “Preferences Intro” toggle switch and it will never appear again, even in the feature versions.

Just Perfection Extension also has some new features for all supported GNOME Shell 3.36 versions and higher. Now you can disable Word Clock and Weather.

On top of that, you can also change the size of the panel as well as the size of its icons.

Of course, there is a host of bug fixes. Some of the more important ones are:

Blurry search entry on GNOME Shell themes with box-shadow.

Prefs file chooser recursion.

SecondaryMonitorDisplay error on GNOME Shell 42.

Shell theme override OSD for GNOME Shell 42.

Shell theme override workspace switcher for GNOME Shell 42.

Workspace popup visibility in GNOME Shell 42.

You can install the extension right from the GNOME extension website with a simple toggle. In case you are new to this, I recommend going through our guide How to Install GNOME Shell Extensions Easily and Quickly.

More details on the Just Perfection GNOME Shell Extension changes over on the project’s GitLab.