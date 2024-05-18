Insight into Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Plans

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) aims to enhance the operating system, focusing on polishing, provisioning, and app improvements. Here's more on that!

In a recent post, Oliver Smith, Engineering Director for the Ubuntu Desktop team at Canonical, shared the strategic vision for the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole). Under his leadership, the team aims to refine the operating system’s integration and functionality, continuing the evolution witnessed since Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

The main efforts will be directed in one direction, namely as stated, “polish, polish, polish.” This sounds very promising, suggesting a meticulously crafted release that will please not just avid Ubuntu fans, but the entire open-source community as well. Let’s see what the developers will mainly focus on.

Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Daily Build

Enhanced User Experience

Although a lot has been done on the new Flutter-based installer, Canonical is not finished with the enhancements. In light of this, Ubuntu 24.10 will see improvements to enrich the first-time user experience, including expanded hardware support for TPM-backed Full Disk Encryption.

This involves detailed feedback mechanisms for device configuration issues and support for NVIDIA drivers, aligning with efforts to bolster security and user accessibility.

A Refined Welcome and App Ecosystem

Post-installation improvements include a redesigned welcome wizard that promises a seamless transition from installation to desktop, resulting in a more consistent user experience. Moreover, Ubuntu 24.10 is also set to enhance its App Center, aiming for a richer application discovery experience and robust backend support for app ratings.

Notably, there will be new updates regarding managing snaps—Ubuntu’s universal software package system.

Flutter: The Future of Ubuntu Apps

Despite recent reports of Google laying off part of its team developing Flutter, Ubuntu continues to invest heavily in this UI software development kit, using it as the basis for developing all its new applications. This ensures that the desktop environment is conducive to multi-platform application development.

Upcoming updates include migrating from GTK3 to GTK4 to boost performance and accessibility, improvements in localization, and integration of Linux-specific features.

Ubuntu 24.10: GNOME and Wayland

Ubuntu 24.10 will default to Wayland for users with NVIDIA graphics, a significant move given the historical compatibility issues. This shift aims to enhance performance and security, particularly in fields like AI/ML and VFX, where Ubuntu sees substantial use.

Ubuntu Core Desktop

Behind the scenes, Canonical is making strides with Ubuntu Core Desktop, an Ubuntu version designed and engineered for IoT and embedded systems, emphasizing composable immutability to deliver a more secure and stable desktop experience.

The transition from “aad_auth” to “authd” will also introduce enhanced support for cloud-based identity services like Microsoft’s Entra ID, improving device enrollment and multi-factor authentication.

Bottom Line

An interesting point in Smith’s post is that Canonical is actively looking to expand its Ubuntu Desktop team, promising opportunities for those passionate about shaping the future of the Linux desktop. This is positive news, considering the recent perception is that the company primarily concentrates on its server offerings aimed at enterprise customers.

Furthermore, this October holds a significant milestone: it marks the 20th anniversary of Ubuntu’s debut with its first operating system, Ubuntu 4.10 (Warty Warthog).

Given this special occasion, it’s reasonable to anticipate that the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole), slated for release on October 10, 2024, will be more extraordinary than previous interim releases, celebrating two decades of Ubuntu on the Linux scene.

For more information, visit Oliver Smith’s post.