How to Install Java on Fedora Linux

Java, a robust and widely used programming language, is essential for running various applications and development tasks. Fedora Linux, known for its cutting-edge features, offers an excellent platform for Java developers.

This article shows and explains the installation process of Java on Fedora, guiding you through each step with clarity and precision. So, whether you are setting up a development environment or need to run Java apps, this guide will provide you with all the necessary information to get Java up and running smoothly on your Fedora system.

But before that, let’s introduce you to the Java varieties available in Fedora’s repositories. We’ll explain what each one is for, helping you choose the best option for your needs.

Differences Between OpenJDK’s Variants

Fedora provides OpenJDK in its repositories. Short for Open Java Development Kit, it is an open-source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE), free to use and governed under the GNU General Public License, version 2.

This means you can use it to develop and run Java applications without worrying about license fees or proprietary code.

Furthermore, two package types of OpenJDK are available for different uses, reflecting the specific needs of various users and applications. Here they are.

OpenJDK Headless

This package is designed for running Java applications that do not require a graphical user interface (GUI). It is a stripped-down version of the JDK that doesn’t include the JavaFX or Swing graphical user interface libraries.

The package (openjdk-headless) contains the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) and the core libraries necessary to run Java applications. It is ideal for server-side applications, headless applications running in the background, command-line tools, and any other application that does not require a GUI.

OpenJDK Devel

This package (openjdk-devel) is intended for Java developers. It includes the full JDK (Java Development Kit), which comprises the JRE (Java Runtime Environment), compiler ( javac ), debugger ( jdb ), and other development tools necessary for developing Java applications.

On top of that, it also includes libraries for GUI development, making it suitable for developing a wide range of Java applications, including those with graphical user interfaces. Overall, it is the go-to approach for development environments, and if you’re looking to build Java applications, this package is a must.

Install Java on Fedora Linux

Firstly, it is important to mention that Fedora includes the openjdk-headless package right out of the box. This may not be the latest LTS version, but it suffices if you’re not planning on developing Java applications. In that case, you’ve already got what you need, and there’s no need to continue reading.

However, for those who require Java development tools or wish to upgrade to the most current LTS (Long-Term Support) version, let’s proceed further.

Step 1: Install OpenJDK

Java has many versions, but only a few are LTS releases. Those versions receive extended support beyond the standard period and are the recommended approach for production environments.

Currently, the Java LTS releases are 8, 11, 17, and 21, with 21 being maintained until September 2028. This makes OpenJDK 21 our logical choice for installing on our Fedora system.

We’re opting to install the development package to access the Java platform’s complete suite of tools, including development utilities. So, let’s do it.

sudo dnf install java-21-openjdk-devel Code language: Bash ( bash )

Installing OpenJDK 21 LTS on Fedora Linux.

The command also installs the openjdk-headless package as a dependency for the openjdk-devel package, which includes the Java Runtime Environment. In other words, you get an environment for both running and developing Java applications – all in one.

If you want to view all Java versions available in Fedora’s official repository, execute the command below. A list of results will appear.

sudo dnf search openjdk Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 2: Switch Between Java’s Versions

Fedora ships with a pre-installed Java version of the headless package, which it uses by default. We must execute the command below to switch to the newly installed OpenJDK 21.

This will present a list of versions from which we need to choose the desired one; we select option 2 for our purposes.

sudo alternatives --config java Code language: Bash ( bash )

Step 3: Verify the Installation

Verify that the installation and switching to the newly installed version succeeded with the command below.

java --version Code language: Bash ( bash )

Confirm the default use of OpenJDK 21.

As you can see, the command’s output confirms that our Fedora system now has OpenJDK 21 set as the default Java version.

Set JAVA_HOME Environment Variable

One final step remains, serving as the finishing touch to complete our setup – setting up the JAVA_HOME variable. It is used by various applications, such as development environments and build tools, to locate Java binaries and libraries.

When JAVA_HOME is set, the system knows where to look for the JDK and can use it to execute Java applications or compile Java code. First, let’s determine the correct directory path that we’ll use to set the environment variable.

dirname $(dirname $(readlink -f $( which javac))) Code language: Bash ( bash )

Find JAVA_PATH.

Next, open the “/etc/environment” file with the terminal text editor you are using:

sudo nano /etc/environment Code language: Bash ( bash )

And add in it the output from the above command:

JAVA_HOME= "/usr/lib/jvm/java-21-openjdk-21.0.2.0.13-1.fc39.x86_64" Code language: Bash ( bash )

Setting JAVA_PATH environment variable.

Save the file and exit. Run the two commands below to apply the changes and verify everything is correct.

source /etc/environment echo $JAVA_HOME Code language: Bash ( bash )

Check the JAVA_HOME environment variable.

As we can see from the echo command output, the JAVA_HOME environment variable is set correctly. Therefore, executing the command below should produce an output like the one shown.

ls -l $JAVA_HOME Code language: Bash ( bash )

Check the JAVA_HOME environment variable.

Conclusion

Installing Java on Fedora Linux is a straightforward process that can open up a whole new world of development possibilities for you. Following the steps outlined in our guide, you’re all set to start with Java programming on your Fedora system.

Of course, remember to keep your Java installation up to date to ensure compatibility with the latest features and security patches. Regularly updating your system with the DNF package manager or setting up automatic updates on your Fedora system will guarantee that you have access to the latest versions and bug fixes.

For more information, we highly recommend to visit the official documentation.

Thanks for your time! I hope you find this guide helpful. Your feedback and comments are most welcome.