How to Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

This tutorial will cover installing the Google Chrome web browser on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux in a few easy-to-follow steps.

Google Chrome is a modern web browser that is fast, simple, and safe. However, because it is not an open-source browser, it is rarely included by default on any Linux distribution and is usually not available for installation from official repositories.

This is also true for AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux. If you have either distribution installed, you will not find the Google Chrome browser in their official repositories.

Fortunately, a speedy and straightforward way is to install the Google Chrome browser from its official repository in AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux. So let me show you how to accomplish it.

Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

The tutorial will be using the sudo command and assuming you have sudo privileges.

Step 1: Download and Import Google’s GPG Key

To ensure that the packages we receive to install the Chrome browser are genuine, first, we should download and import the Google signed GPG key on our AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux system.

To do so, type the following commands:

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/linux_signing_key.pub sudo rpm --import linux_signing_key.pub

Step 2: Download the Google Chrome RPM Installation Package

After importing the GPG key, we’ll need to download the Chrome browser installation package for our AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux system. Of course, this must be an RPM file.

We’ll use the wget command once more to get the file we need:

wget https://dl.google.com/linux/direct/google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

Step 3: Install Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

Now that we have the installation file, all left to do is install the Google Chrome browser on our AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux system. So, run the following command:

sudo dnf localinstall google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

When prompted, enter Y to confirm that you want to install it and hit Enter .

That’s all. The Google Chrome browser is installed and ready to be used on your AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux system.

Furthermore, the official Google Chrome repository is automatically added to your system’s repositories. This implies that if a new browser version is released, the update package will be made available with the rest of your system’s regular updates.

You may quickly and easily check the list of available repositories by running the command given below.

sudo dnf repolist

As you can see, the Google Chrome repository is available on our ALmaLinux / Rocky Linux system.

Step 4: Running Google Chrome on AlmaLinux / Rocky Linux

Finally, you can now launch the Google Chrome browser from the GNOME Activities menu and enjoy fast and safe web browsing.

The following pop-up will appear the first time you run Google Chrome. Make your choices and click the OK button to confirm.

Google Chrome browser will launch.

Of course, you can now safely delete the previously two downloaded files as we no longer need them.

rm linux_signing_key.pub google-chrome-stable_current_x86_64.rpm

Conclusion

This guide showed you how to install the Google Chrome browser on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux.

It is just as fast and efficient on Linux as Windows and macOS base. According to Global Stats StatCounter, as of April 2022, Chrome holds a whopping 66% of the desktop browser market share worldwide.

