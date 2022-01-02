How to Make sudo Remember the Password for Longer

Here’s how to make
sudo remember your password for longer so that you don’t have to keep typing it over and over.
Probably you execute quite a lot of
sudo commands, because you don’t want to
sudo su and execute commands as root all the time.
You noticed that if you execute one and then another one within few minutes, the 2nd time you don’t get the message like: [sudo] password for your_username. However, you do get it when there is more time between the execution of the two commands.
How Can I Make sudo Last Longer?
The behavior of
sudo is configured in
/etc/sudoers file and by default timeout of the
sudo command is 15 minutes.
The
/etc/sudoers file has a
timestamp_timeout option responsible for reprompting the user for password after specific amount of time. The good news is that you can increase this number to a larger one (in minutes) by adding a string in the
/etc/sudoers file. After that time
sudo will ask for password again.
In fact,
sudo doesn’t remember your password, but when you first authorize it, a session is created which lasts for
timestamp_timeout. It stores timestamp under the
/var/run/sudo/ts/ directory.
It’s important to make sure you edit your
sudoers file using
visudo, which checks your syntax and which will not leave you with wrong configuration and inaccessible
sudo. In other words, running
sudo visudo instead of editing the file directly causes the system to validate the
/etc/sudoers file before it commits the changes.
To make the
sudo command last longer, run the following command in Terminal:
sudo visudo
Find the lines starting with
Defaults and add
Defaults timestamp_timeout=x where
x is the amount of minutes you want between reprompts. In our case, we set this value to
60.
That’s it. Save the file and exit. Now the
sudo password prompt will time out after an hour (60 minutes) once
sudo is invoked by a user.
In addition, if you specify
0, you will always be asked for the password. Keep in mind that if you specify a negative value, for example,
-1, the timeout will never expire. Of course, specifying a negative value is not recommended and needs to be treated as a bad security practice.
Find out more about various options in
sudoers in its command line manual page.
If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment.