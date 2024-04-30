GStreamer 1.24.3 Enhances Stability and Security in Latest Update

The GStreamer team announced the release of v1.24.3, a premier open-source multimedia framework, as a part of the stable 1.24 series, including critical security fixes related to EXIF image tag parsing, which enhance the framework’s safety against potential data breaches.

The update also brings forth substantial enhancements in subtitle management within ParseBin, optimizing the handling of media with embedded subtitles and improving the experience with HLS streams containing VTT subtitles.

In addition, it delivers multiple adjustments for developers leveraging GStreamer’s extensive plugin architecture. These include re-rendering and resizing fixes for Qt6 QML sinks and refined timestamp and segment handling in the unixfd IPC plugin.

Numerous updates to vah264enc, vah265enc, and the v4l2 suite have bolstered video handling capabilities. The latter now includes better support for Mediatek JPEG decoders and v4l2 loopback operations.

Moreover, the release addresses specific issues across various environments, with crucial fixes for Wayland and ximagesink (notably on RPi/aarch64 platforms) ensuring smoother operation. Adding FLAC audio support to fmp4mux and mp4mux is a welcome development for high-fidelity audio enthusiasts.

Lastly, GStreamer 1.24.3 also includes enhancements to WebRTC capabilities and introduces support for path-style addressing in AWS s3 components.

For more information about all changes in the new version, refer to the release announcement or review the full changelog.