GNOME’s Giant Leap: Open-Source Project Receives €1 Million Boost

GNOME gets €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund to enhance tools, accessibility, and public-benefit features. Here’s more on that!

The GNOME Foundation, a linchpin in the open-source and Linux desktop ecosystem for over a quarter-century, has just announced a momentous €1M grant from the Sovereign Tech Fund – a funding pot supported financially by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

This substantial investment is set to catalyze the modernization of the GNOME platform, advancing tooling, accessibility, and public interest features.

In addition, it aims to reinforce the open-source ecosystem’s security, resilience, and technological diversity while also honoring the human element – those who write the code.

The GNOME Foundation expresses deep gratitude to the Sovereign Tech Fund for recognizing the project’s pivotal role in the tech community and for the support that will propel ambitious initiatives through the end of 2024. Key projects slated for development include:

Improve the current state of accessibility

Design and prototype a new accessibility stack

Encrypt user home directories individually

Modernize secrets storage

Increase the range and quality of hardware support

Invest in Quality Assurance and Developer Experience

Expand and broaden freedesktop APIs

Consolidate and improve platform components

One thing is sure – this funding heralds a new era for the GNOME project, promising accelerated development and innovation. Special recognition is given to Tobias Bernard and Sonny Piers for their pivotal roles in steering this initiative to fruition.

In conclusion, we mention that merely weeks into Holly Million’s tenure as the new CEO, the GNOME project received a donation of a million. Whether by chance or destiny, the organization’s narrative seems to unfold like a storybook.

In any case, this generous grant signifies a leap forward, not just for the project itself but for the Linux desktop community as a whole. So, well done, GNOME! Congratulations!