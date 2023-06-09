Boosting Open-Source: GNOME Extensions Now Support Donations

Want to thank the GNOME extension developers for their work? They now have the option to add a donate button.

GNOME is one of the leading desktop environments for Linux-based operating systems. One of the key features of GNOME is its extension system, which allows users to tailor their desktop environment to suit their specific needs.

These extensions are created by a community of developers who voluntarily contribute their time and expertise to make GNOME a better platform for everyone without any financial compensation.

Until recently, there was no easy way to thank these developers for their contributions. Fortunately, extensions.gnome.org has now introduced a new feature that allows extension developers to add a donate button to their extensions.

GNOME extensions donations button code.

The supported options for adding a donation button support some of the most popular donation and payment platforms, and more specifically:

Buy Me a Coffee

Kofi

Patreon

GitHub

PayPal

So, with the new donate button feature, users can now show their appreciation for the hard work of extension developers by donating directly to them, which benefits the entire GNOME community.

Furthermore, this feature is a win-win for both developers and users, as it allows developers to be compensated for their work while users can continue to enjoy the benefits of high-quality extensions.