Fwupd 1.9.22 Brings Unofficial Raspberry Pi 5 Support

The latest fwupd 1.9.22 firmware update daemon addresses multiple bugs and adds support for Framework SD and Raspberry Pi 5.

A month and a half after its previous 1.9.21 release, fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, rolled out v1.9.22 and introduced enhancements and bug fixes.

The update addresses several critical issues that enhance the software’s functionality and security. Notably, it resolves a problem where devices return unexpected data during DFU uploads, which could trigger critical warnings.

Another significant fix is the correction of empty strings in DMI manufacturer data, which also caused warnings.

Additional improvements include:

A new PCB tag in the usi-dock GUID to help identify different hardware revisions.

Added permissions for hidraw in the fwupd.service, resolving issues with multiple devices.

Adjustments to the flashrom plugin loading process when using coreboot to ensure stability.

Setting a specific detach retry delay enhanced the reliability of the rts54hub, particularly benefiting users of the Acer D501.

Enhanced error handling for setting version strings on thelio-io hardware.

Correction of several potential integer overflows as reported by Coverity, a software engineering tool.

Updates to baseboard details for Blackbird and Talos II systems.

Fixes for transient version number discrepancies following firmware updates on Wacom USB devices.

The release also increases the delay for cros_ec acquiescence to accommodate additional reboot requirements, improving the stability of updates. It ensures only valid ASCII filenames for cabinet files are accepted, enhancing security and consistency.

Moreover, fwupd 1.9.22 expands its hardware support, making it more versatile:

Unofficial support for the Raspberry Pi 5 has also been added, catering to the Raspberry Pi community’s experimentation with cutting-edge technology.

The update also introduces support for the Framework SD, broadening compatibility for users of Framework devices.

Lastly, in addition to fixing bugs and expanding hardware support, according to devs, this update significantly enhances the efficiency of the fwupd daemon. The self-tests now run approximately 60% faster, streamlining the update process for users.

Fwupd 1.9.22 is now available for download, and users are encouraged to upgrade to take full advantage of the new features and improvements. For more details on all novelties, visit the changelog.