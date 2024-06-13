Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices

The latest fwupd 1.9.21 firmware update daemon fixes bugs and adds support for Synaptics Carrera and Wacom Movink devices.
Fwupd 1.9.21 Introduces Support for Synaptics Carrera Devices

Fwupd, a simple tool that aims to make managing firmware updates on Linux-based systems easier and more automatic, released version 1.9.21 and introduced enhancements and bug fixes.

The release’s highlight is a new configuration option in “fwupd.conf,” which allows developers to bypass the CHID (Computer Hardware ID) requirements during development.

Fwupd 1.9.21 also addresses several critical bugs, enhancing the reliability and performance of the software. Notably, the update resolves an issue with loading Wacom device flags from metadata, which is essential for properly functioning these devices.

Additionally, the firmware now checks for a “needs-shutdown” status similar to “needs-reboot,” ensuring that devices requiring a shutdown for complete updates are handled correctly.

Another important novelty concerns Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse, where users previously faced issues during firmware updates. This fix is expected to improve the update process for this popular device, ensuring smoother and more reliable operation.

Furthermore, the update broadens the range of supported hardware, adding new support for Synaptics Carrera and Wacom Movink devices. For developers, the new option to ignore CHID requirements during development represents a significant improvement that could streamline the development process.

Fwupd 1.9.21 is now available for download, and users are encouraged to upgrade to take full advantage of the new features and improvements. For more details on all novelties, visit the changelog.

Bobby Borisov

Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

Think You're an Ubuntu Expert? Let's Find Out!

Put your knowledge to the test in our lightning-fast Ubuntu quiz!
Ten questions to challenge yourself to see if you're a Linux legend or just a penguin in the making.

1 / 10

Ubuntu is an ancient African word that means:

2 / 10

Who is the Ubuntu's founder?

3 / 10

What year was the first official Ubuntu release?

4 / 10

What does the Ubuntu logo symbolize?

5 / 10

What package format does Ubuntu use for installing software?

6 / 10

When are Ubuntu's LTS versions released?

7 / 10

What is Unity?

8 / 10

What are Ubuntu versions named after?

9 / 10

What's Ubuntu Core?

10 / 10

Which Ubuntu version is Snap introduced?

The average score is 68%

Related Posts