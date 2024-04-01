Flowblade 2.14 Multitrack Non-linear Video Editor Released

Flowblade, the robust video editing software well-known for its Linux compatibility and wide range of features, has just released its latest version, Flowblade 2.14.

If this is the first time you have heard of it, here are a few words. It is a multitrack non-linear video editor designed to provide a fast, precise editing experience. Its primary focus is providing a responsive and robust environment for professional users who edit video content.

Flowblade 2.14 Highlights

One of the most notable additions in Flowblade 2.14 is the support for USB jog/shuttle devices, a feature the community highly requested. This allows more precise control over video playback, making the editing process smoother and more intuitive.

Another long-awaited feature is the ability to edit titles directly within the software. The updated Titler tool now generates Title Media Items, which can be easily edited for text and properties on the timeline, offering greater flexibility and creativity in titling.

Flowblade 2.14 also introduces several other features and updates that enhance its usability. For example, users can now paste clips exactly at the playhead position, a common practice in popular video editors that Flowblade has adopted to streamline the editing process.

Additionally, graphics clips have been freed from previous length restrictions, allowing for more versatility. The slow-motion playback has also been implemented, accessible through a simple keyboard shortcut, enhancing slow-motion effects’ review and editing capabilities.

The update doesn’t stop at usability improvements; it also extends to filters. New additions include a Position Scale Rotate filter with a GUI editor, an Elastic distort filter, and a Compressor audio filter, alongside updates to existing filters to add functionality like effect animation for the Waves filter.

In addition to these major updates, Flowblade 2.14 includes many minor features and bug fixes, such as configurable filter panel widths, keyboard shortcuts for media appending, and enhancements for working with media bins.

Moreover, the release includes various technical fixes to ensure compatibility with the latest technologies, such as maintaining GPU rendering with new FFmpeg versions and updating the software’s compatibility with modern systems.

Looking ahead, the Flowblade team has started preparations for transitioning to GTK4. This move will require significant changes due to eliminating per-widget XWindows in GTK4. Although some challenges must be addressed, the team is optimistic about completing this transition by 2025, with many parts of the conversion process automated through scripts.

Refer to the release notes for detailed information about all changes or learn more about the software on the project’s website. Flowblade 2.14 is now available for installation from Flathub.