Firewalld 1.0 Firewall Management Tool is Here with Big Improvements

Ten years after its first release, Firewalld reached version 1.0. The biggest change is removing Python 2 support.

Firewalld is front-end controller for iptables and nftables used to implement persistent network traffic rules. It provides command line and graphical interfaces and is available in the repositories of most Linux distributions. The name Firewalld adheres to the Unix convention of naming system daemons by appending the leter “d”.

Firewalld is easier to manage and configure than iptables. It offer a very flexible way to handle the firewall management compared to iptables. There are no long series of chains, jumps, accepts and denies that you need to memorize to get Firewalld up and running. It manages rulesets dynamically, allowing updates without breaking existing sessions and connections. Changes can be done immediately in the runtime environment. No restart of the service or daemon is needed.

The firewalld service uses zones to control the firewall access. Zones are preconstructed rule sets for various trust levels. You likely have a zone for a given location or scenario, such as home, public, or trusted. Different zones enable different network services and incoming traffic types while denying everything else.

Firewalld 1.0 is a major version bump. It includes breaking and behavioral changes.

What’s new in Firewalld 1.0

Above all, the most notable changes in this release is dropping of Python 2 support and support for intra-zone forwarding by default. It is important to note that from now on the default target is similar to reject.

Firewalld 1.0 is also a feature release. It includes all bug fixes since v0.9.0.

Highlights include:

Reduced dependencies

Intra-zone forwarding by default

NAT rules moved to inet family

Default target is now similar to reject

ICMP blocks and block inversion only apply to input, not forward

tftp-client service has been removed

iptables backend is deprecated

Direct interface is deprecated

CleanupModulesOnExit defaults to no

For more information about all changes in Firewalld 1.0, you can refer to the official announcement.