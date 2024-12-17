Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Devices

Fedora Asahi Remix 41 brings Fedora Linux 41 to Apple Silicon, with x86 emulation for AAA games, KDE Plasma 6.2, GNOME 47, and server or minimal variants.

In close collaboration with the Asahi Linux team, the Fedora Project announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41, the latest update that brings the brand-new Fedora Linux 41 release to Apple Silicon Macs.

Along with the comprehensive improvements introduced in Fedora Linux 41, the Remix also debuts x86/x86-64 emulation integration, thereby enabling AAA gaming on Apple Silicon hardware.

Users can look forward to enjoying their favorite titles with the backing of a fully conformant Vulkan 1.4 graphics driver. Beyond gaming, the Remix continues to ensure robust device support, offering features like crystal-clear audio right out of the box.

Moreover, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 invites users to immerse themselves in the updated KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment—the Remix’s flagship graphical interface—paired with a custom Calamares-based setup wizard that simplifies initial configuration.

On top of that, for those who prefer a different desktop experience, a GNOME 47 variant is available, closely mirroring the look and feel of standard Fedora Linux installations.

Additionally, the Fedora Server image caters to those aiming for headless or server-oriented setups, while a Minimal image empowers users who prefer to handcraft their own personalized environment from scratch.

For newcomers, installation is straightforward, thanks to the project’s comprehensive installation guide. Meanwhile, current Fedora Asahi Remix users running versions 39 or 40 can smoothly upgrade by employing the standard Fedora DNF System Upgrade plugin.

Although upgrading through Fedora Workstation’s Software tool remains unsupported, the recommended command-line approach ensures a reliable path to the new release.

You can refer to the release announcement for detailed information about all changes.