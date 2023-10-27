Fedora 39 Release Delayed by a Week for the Second Time

Due to two last-minute issues, Fedora 39’s release has been pushed back one more week, with a new target date of November 7.

The highly anticipated release of Fedora 39, set to impress its vast user base with new features and optimizations, has been postponed for the second time.

As we informed you a few days ago, the first target release date, October 24, has been pushed back a week to October 31 due to several bugs discovered. Now, for the second time, due to last-minute issues, Fedora 39 has been delayed by a weeksetting a new release target date of November 7.

The first one, Bug 2246385, is related to the presence of “RC” in the name of some of F39’s installation ISO images. While this may not seem like a big issue from a technical point of view, its presence can confuse users whether this is the final release or just a release candidate. So, the “RC” is not supposed to be there.

The second issue, Bug 2246410, is related to a failed media check. More specifically, when a media check fails, it should display a failure message so users know that their install medium is corrupted. But if you install Fedora 39 on bare metal, this message is absent; instead, a blank screen appears.

So, as November 7 approaches, all eyes will be on Fedora 39, and the community eagerly anticipates its arrival, trusting in the promise of enhanced features, with a primary focus being on GNOME 45.

All we need to do is wait another ten days, hoping that this time will be enough for the developers to fix the existing problems and no new ones will be found, forcing another delay.

Bobby Borisov
Bobby Borisov

Bobby, an editor-in-chief at Linuxiac, is a Linux professional with over 20 years of experience. With a strong focus on Linux and open-source software, he has worked as a Senior Linux System Administrator, Software Developer, and DevOps Engineer for small and large multinational companies.

