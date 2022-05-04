Fedora 36 Release Has Been Delayed for the Second Time

Due to some last-minute bugs discovered, Fedora Linux 36 has been postponed again with a new release date of May 10.

The postponement of Fedora’s release is not something new that can surprise the devotees of this popular Linux distro. Many feel like Fedora is always late, but this is a misinterpretation of the process.

Remember that rather than building software exclusively under the authority of the Fedora developers, they integrate thousands of components generated and maintained throughout the vast open source world, and getting everything aligned and polished is a significant effort.

As a result, this makes adhering to a rigid calendar-based release schedule extremely challenging.

Fedora 36’s target date was April 19, with a backup date of April 26. Both dates have now passed. Moreover, the secondary date of May 3 has again passed without a release.

So now we have a third consecutive date scheduled, which is May 10, when the long-awaited Fedora 36 release should finally appear.

In addition, let’s not forget that there is a Fedora 36 Release Party scheduled for May 13 and 14. So, next Tuesday, the new release will likely hit General Availability status.

Of course, a reason leads to the delay in the Fedora 36 being released. The primary blocker bugs are related to some GNOME 42 apps and, more precisely, GNOME Photos and GNOME Terminal.

The bug in the Photos app has to do with the fact that when the user adds some pictures to a new album, the album only shows three dots as its picture and is empty when opened.

Regarding the bug in the Terminal app, it is about the fact that it usually shows the username and the hostname at the terminal prompt. However, a bug has been discovered that causes the terminal not to do this; instead, it only displays the general prompt.

On top of that, the Fedora development team is trying to include at the last minute Firefox’s version 100, released only a few days ago, in the final Fedora 36 release. And unfortunately, there at the last minute, a bug was discovered, which also appeared to be a stopper.

The next Fedora Linux 36 Final Go/No-Go meeting will be held at 17:00 UTC on Thursday, May 5. In addition, on the Fedora blocker bugs website, you can find more detailed information about the current stoppers preventing the release of Fedora 36.

And if we were to address the most impatient, we would say: why should they rush to deploy a buggy operating system that isn’t yet ready for production? It is useless to users and will tarnish the Fedora community’s reputation.

One week is not a big deal. So, why don’t we wait a few more days? We are confident that the wait will be worth it!