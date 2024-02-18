Done: A Beautiful To-Do Lists App for GNOME Desktop

Done is a user-friendly GTK4 to-do list app that consolidates all your tasks for seamless organization and peak productivity.

To-do apps are digital tools that help users manage their tasks and activities efficiently. By providing a structured and accessible way to keep track of personal and professional obligations, they aim to enhance productivity, reduce stress, and ensure that important tasks are completed on time.

Linux users have always enjoyed a broad selection of to-do applications, with new options popping up regularly. Among these, Done stands out as a noteworthy choice.

Done To-Do Lists App Highlights

Written in the Rust programming language, Done stands out among other applications within its category by offering a collection of features that synergize to guarantee an effortless and seamless experience for the end user.

Done To-Do Lists App

Above all, Done sticks to minimalist design, offering a simplified, intuitive, and potent user interface. Its streamlined approach ensures that users can easily manage tasks with a few clicks, making organization and productivity seamless.

By harnessing the power of GTK4 and libadwaita, this application is primarily designed with GNOME desktop environment users in mind, adopting GNOME’s user interface design principles to ensure that interacting with the app feels like a seamless extension of the GNOME desktop experience.

However, it’s important to note that while Done is made for GNOME, it is not strictly limited to use with it. The app can be installed and used across various desktop environments, offering flexibility and accessibility to a broader audience.

Here are the primary features provided by the Done to-do lists app:

Intuitive User Interface : A clean, user-friendly GTK4-based interface that makes navigation and task management effortless.

: A clean, user-friendly GTK4-based interface that makes navigation and task management effortless. Task Categorization : Organize tasks into customizable categories for better organization and focus.

: Organize tasks into customizable categories for better organization and focus. Subtask Integration : Easily break down your main tasks into smaller, manageable subtasks, allowing for detailed task management and organization.

: Easily break down your main tasks into smaller, manageable subtasks, allowing for detailed task management and organization. Reminders and Notifications : Set reminders for tasks to ensure nothing gets missed, with notifications to keep you informed.

: Set reminders for tasks to ensure nothing gets missed, with notifications to keep you informed. Prioritization System: Ability to prioritize tasks to focus on what matters most, with visual indicators for urgency levels.

Ability to prioritize tasks to focus on what matters most, with visual indicators for urgency levels. Notes Addition : Attach detailed notes to each task for extra context or to keep track of important details, ensuring everything is noticed.

: Attach detailed notes to each task for extra context or to keep track of important details, ensuring everything is noticed. Light and Dark Themes Support : Offers both light and dark themes, allowing users to choose their preferred visual mode for comfort and better visibility, thus enhancing the app’s usability and visual comfort.

: Offers both light and dark themes, allowing users to choose their preferred visual mode for comfort and better visibility, thus enhancing the app’s usability and visual comfort. GTK4 Responsive Design : Leveraging GTK4, the app boasts a responsive design that adapts seamlessly, providing an optimal user experience.

: Leveraging GTK4, the app boasts a responsive design that adapts seamlessly, providing an optimal user experience. Native GNOME Look & Feel: Adopting GNOME’s UI design principles, Done offers an intuitive and cohesive user experience that feels like an integral part of the desktop environment.

Overall, these attributes and functionalities presented by Done position it as an excellent option for those seeking a to-do list app that ensures effortless management alongside a superior user experience.

Installation

The simplest method to install the Done to-do lists app is by using Flatpak. Just open your terminal application and execute the following command:

flatpak install flathub dev.edfloreshz.Done

Moreover, users of Arch and Arch-based Linux distros, such as Manjaro, EndeavoursOS, etc., can find the application in the AUR repository. Ubuntu users can install it directly from the Snap Store.

For more information, visit the app’s website or its GitHub page.