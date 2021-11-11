CutiePi Raspberry Pi Based Linux Tablet is Already Sold Out

The engineering team behind CutiePi tablet is hoping to do another preorder batch in the first quarter next year.

If you’ve ever thought of taking your Raspberry Pi project on the go then you understand how bulky and tedious it can get. And since it was not originally created with portability in mind it lacks certain features common to mobile devices.

Meet Cutie Pi. It’s a Raspberry Pi based Linux tablet computer build from the ground up to be a tablet. And CutiePi has all the basic components that make that possible.

One of the best things about CutiePi it’s running Linux under the hood. You could run other Linux distros too like Ubuntu or use other touch UIs since all the drivers and software are open source.

CutiePi Tablet Specs

CutiePi is based on the diminutive Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. At the heart of CutiePi is custom designed circuit board. It’s a open source hardware and had all the components in place necessary to make your project portable.

But what open source hardware means? In short, that means that you can get access to all the detailed schematics and find where every connection goes. The CutiePi designs files are all freely available under the BSD license on GitHub.

Powered by a 8-inch (1280×800) multi-touch display, a 5000 mAh battery, and a handle that also doubles as a stand, CutiePi is everything you need to start working on the Raspberry Pi.

The tablet has all the compute power of a Raspberry Pi 4 but it’s a squished down so it can fit into really thin case. On the back of the CutePi tablet you will find a 1080p 5MP camera, speaker, and microphone.

The UI that comes with this tablet is called “CutiePi shell” and it has a lot of great features.

Processor BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5 GHz Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, Wireless, 2GB Lite (CM4102000) Display 8” IPS LCD (1280×800) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Connectivity WLAN 2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE Camera Rear-facing camera 5MP (1080p) I/O ports 1x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x USB type-C (Power only), 1x micro HDMI, 1x microSD slot Dimensions 206(W) x 134(H) x 14(D) mm OS Raspberry Pi OS + CutiePi shell

One cool thing about CutiePi is that the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 inside it can be swapped out. In other words, you could upgrade it to 8GB of RAM if you want.

You can find out more about CutiePi tablet on the project’s website.

Conclusion

In an interview last year one of the CutiePi designers mentioned they wanted to build an inexpensive and truly portable Linux tablet. They first built around the Compute Module 3 which worked but it’s really slow compared to the Compute Module 4.

Frankly speaking CutiePi it’s not going to beat many of the Android tablets in the same price range but it’s still a nice device. It’s got the horsepower to do things like browse the web, watch YouTube, and play retro games. It could also be useful as a remote SSH terminal, especially with an external keyboard.

It’s important to note that with an all plastic enclosed case cooling is definitely going to be a little bit of an issue.

CutiePi Availability

Regarding shipping schedule it turns out it’s been a roller coaster from dealing with the PC parts shortage to dealing with EU regulations. Of course, the CutiePi team is fighting to cross the finish line and get units in people’s hands soon. The device is priced at $229.

Probably they finally gonna ship either this month or next and thet’re hoping to do another preorder batch in the first quarter next year.